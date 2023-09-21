2023 MAMA Awards reveals date and venue for the upcoming ceremony

CJ Entertainment has confirmed that the 2023 MAMA Awards will be held on November 28 and 29. The venue for this year's award ceremony has been chosen as Tokyo Dome in Japan. This will be the first time that the World's No.1 K-pop Awards '2023 MAMA AWARDS' will take place in Japan as a domestic awards ceremony. K-pop fans from around the world will be able to meet the artists on an upgraded scale.

2023 MAMA Awards to be held in November 2023

The announcement was made through the official social media handles of the event. Taking place at Tokyo Dome in Japan, the awards ceremony has played a role in leading to the globalization of K-pop across Asia. The 2023 MAMA Awards will be held for two days on November 28-29. Japan is the second-largest music market and ranked first among K-pop export destinations. The award ceremony will also be broadcast live around the world through major global digital channels including YouTube. Tokyo Dome is a large-scale performance hall that has the capacity to accommodate 50,000 people per performance and is symbolic to be the dream stage for many artists. Expectations are high for this year's ceremony. Votings for the 2023 MAMA Awards will open on October 19 at 6 PM KST.

Concept of the 2023 MAMA Awards

The concept for the 2023 MAMA Awards is ONE I BORN. It contains the meaning of I and MAMA which has infinite possibilities. When I and MAMA come together they become ONE through positive energy. CJ ENM expressed their determination to show the true power of Music Makes ONE, where many people around the world despite differences unite through music through the 2023 MAMA Awards. MAMA Awards over the years have only become stronger and more powerful each time. This year the stage aims to bring out the artist's amazing potential and infinite imagination.

