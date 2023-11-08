2023 MAMA Awards update: Absence of BTS' Jungkook, NewJeans, IVE explained; new performer line teased

The 2023 MAMA Awards scheduled to be held on November 28 and 29 at the Tokyo Dome in Japan have announced the list of K-pop artists and performers who will be part of their upcoming lineup. Previously ATEEZ, TVXQ, ZEROBASEONE, INI, JO1, NiziU, RIIZE, and xikers were announced as part of their first lineup. What caught everyone's eyes was the absence of popular artists like BTS member Jungkook, rookie K-pop group NewJeans, and more.

TREASURE, LE SSERAFIM, and TXT more in performance lineup

The second performer lineup for the 2023 MAMA Awards includes K-pop groups like &TEAM, BOYNEXTDOOR, EL7Z UP, ENHYPEN, (G)I-DLE, Kep1er, LE SSERAFIM, SEVENTEEN, TOMORROW X TOGETHER and the cast of Mnet's dance reality show Street Woman Fighter 2. Next, the award ceremony announced the names of more artists in their third performer lineup. Not only this, they also presented information about special stages based on various themes.

The third performer lineup includes Yoshiki (Japanese artist), Dynamic Duo, Lee Young Ji, JUST B, TREASURE, and Monika (dancer). The 2023 MAMA Awards will have stages based collaborations between various artists. It is divided into THEME stage, SUPER stage, MEGA stage, and WONDER stage.

THEME stage is a collaboration stage featuring Lee Young Ji, LE SSERAFIM, ZEROBASEONE, and TREASURE. MEGA stage is for large-scale performances and features Korean soloist Jeom Somi whose performance is based on the concept of 'It's MI'. SUPER stage, hailed as the dream stage of K-pop artists, will feature Street Woman Fighter 1 & 2's crew leaders Monika and Bad Lee in collaboration with LE SSERAFIM's Huh Yunjin, Kep1er's Xiaoting and (G)I-DLE's Minnie. Lastly, the WONDER stage known as the highlight by conveying the meaning of 'music makes one' will feature X Japan's Yoshiki and K-pop artists.

BTS' Jungkook, NewJeans, and more absent from lineup

While the lineups were released one by one, what caught the most attention was the absence of some major artists for the 2023 MAMA Awards. During the press conference of the 2023 MAMA Awards, Mnet's business department head Park Chan Wook, and CJ ENM's Convention Business Strategy and Planning Team specialist Lee Sun Hyung were present. When asked on what basis the selection of attendees for the upcoming event took place, Park Chan Wook replied that since it is an awards show, they prioritized the casting of artists who made the most impact throughout the year. When it was pointed out that artists like BTS' Jungkook, NewJeans, IVE, and Stray Kids were not part of the lineup, Park Chan Wook shared that they are discussing the possibility of additional artists and will soon share an official statement about the matter.

