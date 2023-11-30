2023 MBC Drama Awards announces actress Park Gyu Young and Kim Sung Joo as hosts

Actress Park Gyu Young and presenter Kim Sung Joo are confirmed to host the 2023 MBC Drama Awards. Versatile Park Gyu Young will host the event for the first time, while famous presenter Kim Sung Joo will take on the anchor duty for the fifth consecutive year.

MBC Drama Awards is an annual award ceremony organized by one of the leading TV and radio broadcasters in South Korea called Munhwa Broadcasting Corporation (MBC).

2023 MBC Drama Awards: Park Gyu Young’s first hosting assignment since debut

Fans are excited to see Park Gyu Young taking center stage as it is her first time. Also, since the actress is playing a titular role in a show titled A Good Day to be a Dog, which is currently running on the MBC network, fans are anticipating a big win for the actress at the upcoming event. Several K-dramas will compete in the 2023 award race, including The Story of Park's Marriage Contract, My Dearest, and Joseon Attorney.

More about Park Gyu Young and Kim Sung Joo

Park Gyu Young started her acting career with minor roles in shows such as Suspicious Partner (2017) and Fight for My Way (2017). Then, she came into the limelight with supporting roles in The Third Charm (2018) and Romance Is A Bonus Book (2019). Her acting potential was further appreciated as she appeared as the second lead in the popular healing drama It's Okay to Not Be Okay (2020). Since then, she has delighted the audience with diverse characters in shows including Dali & Cocky Prince (2021), Sweet Home (2020), Celebrity (2023)and more.

Park Gyu Young's acting journey has been truly inspiring as she rose to fame with minor roles, and now she is featured in various projects as the protagonist.

On the other hand, Kim Sung Joo, a former sports broadcaster, has become a reputed name in the Korean entertainment industry with over two decades of experience. He is an active television personality who has hosted notable award ceremonies and participated in Korean variety shows (or reality shows), including Mnet's Superstar K, Dad! Where Are We Going?, and MBC's King of Mask Singer.

