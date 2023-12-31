2023 MBC Drama Awards Winners List: Namgoong Min, Woo Do Hwan, and Park Gyu Young emerge as big winners

The 2023 MBC Drama Awards illuminated Seoul's MBC Media Center Public Hall with an air of prestige, honoring outstanding achievements in Korean television. Hosted by Kim Sung Joo and Park Gyu Young, the ceremony celebrated remarkable talents and unforgettable narratives that defined excellence in the realm of K-dramas.

At the forefront of this star-studded night stood Namgoong Min, claiming the coveted Daesang for his unforgettable portrayal in My Dearest, a momentous win marking his triumphant journey in the MBC Drama Awards arena.

About the 2023 MBC Drama Awards

The prestigious 2023 MBC Drama Awards, held at the MBC Media Center Public Hall in Seoul's Sangam-dong, Mapo-gu, was a night to celebrate excellence in Korean television. Hosted by the seasoned Kim Sung Joo, accompanied by Park Gyu Young in her inaugural hosting role, the event buzzed with anticipation and glamor.

The pinnacle of the evening, the Daesang (Grand Prize), was bestowed upon Namgoong Min for his remarkable portrayal in My Dearest. The drama not only clinched Drama of the Year but also dominated the ceremony, securing a whopping nine awards. This marked a triumphant moment for Namgoong Min, earning him his second Daesang at the MBC Drama Awards, following his win in 2021 for The Veil. Additionally, it marked his third Grand Prize win, having previously been honored at the 2020 SBS Drama Awards for his performance in Stove League.

The ceremony was a testament to the exceptional talent and dedication within the Korean television industry, showcasing outstanding performances and narratives that captivated audiences throughout the year. From seasoned veterans to emerging talents, the event recognized and celebrated the diverse contributions that continue to elevate the realm of Korean dramas.

Checkout the complete list of winners at the 2023 MBC Drama Awards

Daesang (Grand Prize): Namgoong Min for My Dearest

Drama of the Year: My Dearest

Top Excellence Award (Miniseries): Woo Do Hwan for Joseon Attorney, Ahn Eun Jin for My Dearest, and Lee Se Young for The Story of Park's Marriage Contract

Top Excellence Award (Short-Form or Daily Drama): Kim Yoo Seok for Meant to Be and Jang Seo Hee for Game of Witches

Excellence Award (Miniseries): Bae In Hyuk for The Story of Park's Marriage Contract and Park Gyu Young for A Good Day to Be a Dog

Excellence Award (Short-Form or Daily Drama): Lee Hyeon Suk for Game of Witches and Jeon Hye Yeon for Meant to Be

Best Character: Kim Jong Tae for My Dearest

Best Couple: Namgoong Min and Ahn Eun Jin, for My Dearest

Best Supporting Actor: Choi Young Woo for My Dearest and Cha Chung Hwa for Kokdu: Season of Deity

Best New Actor: Kim Moo Joon, Kim Yoon Woo & Park Jung Yeon for My Dearest, Joo Hyun Young for The Story of Park's Marriage Contract

