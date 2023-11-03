2023 Melon Music Awards: BTS, SUGA, Jungkook, BLACKPINK's Jisoo, and more nominated for final Top 10

The 2023 Melon Music Awards previously announced the list of nominations which included many K-pop artists from the industry. Currently, they announced the names of artists who will compete to win this year's Top 10 awards at the ceremony. A total of 30 nominees have been unveiled by 2023 MMA with names like BTS, SUGA, Jungkook, FIFTY FIFTY, LE SSERAFIM, and more.

Melon Music Awards' final Top 10 nominations

On November 2, the 2023 Melon Music Awards revealed the nominees for its Top 10 awards. The artists' music released between November 4, 2022, and November 1, 2023, was taken into account to be eligible for this category. The final Top 10 will be decided based on 80 percent of the artists' downloads on Melon and their streaming counts for the year, along with 20 percent of votes received.

The votes received for the Top 10 awards will be counted towards the Artist of the Year award. This award is determined based on 60 percent Melon downloads and streams, 20 percent on judges' evaluation, and 20 percent on votes received. Here are the 30 nominees for this year's Top 10:

aespa

AKMU

BIG Naughty

BSS (SEVENTEEN)

BTS

December's DK

FIFTY FIFTY

(G)I-DLE

Huh Gak

IVE

BTS' Jimin

BLACKPINK's Jisoo

BTS' Jungkook

LE SSERAFIM

Onestar aka (Lim Han Byul)

Lim Young Woong

NCT 127

NCT DREAM

NewJeans

NMIXX

Parc Jae Jung

SEVENTEEN

Sin Ye Young

Song Ha Yea

STAYC

BTS' SUGA

BIGBANG's Taeyang

TOMORROW X TOGETHER

Woody

Zia

About 2023 Melon Music Awards (MMA)

This year's Melon Music Awards ceremony will take place on December 2. The theme for this year's ceremony is K-pop Changes the World. Hailed as a prestigious award show in South Korea, 2023 MMA will introduce an exclusive performance venue called INSPIRE Arena in Incheon.

It is known to have an occupancy of 15,000. The ceremony will be streamed live on platforms like Wavve, Melon app, and Abema TV. The voting for the Top 10 is currently ongoing and will end on November 16 for Melon users with verified accounts.

