2023 MTV EMAs headlining BTS' Jungkook announces cancellation but voting to continue

Just a little over two weeks before the scheduled date of November 5th for the MTV EMAs in Paris, Paramount announced on October 19th that the event had been canceled due to concerns about global events. This marks the first cancellation of the MTV EMAs since 1994. The decision was influenced by the ongoing Israel-Hamas Conflict. As a result, award winners will receive their prizes without a formal ceremony.

On October 19th, MTV EMAs tweeted from their official X account announcing the cancellation. “Given the volatility of world events, we have decided not to move forward with the 2023 MTV EMAs out of an abundance of caution for the thousands of employees, crew members, artists, fans, and partners who travel from all corners of the world to bring the show to life.” This is the first time the show has been canceled since its launch in 1994. Despite the challenges posed by the pandemic, the show proceeded as planned.

The award show was originally scheduled to take place in Paris on November 5. Artists like BTS' Jungkook, The Kid LAROI, Sabrina Carpenter, Coi Leray, and Rema were slated to perform live during the broadcast. The event was supposed to be aired live on MTV in over 150 countries from Paris Nord Villepinte.

They further added to the statement that “The MTV EMAs are an annual celebration of global music. As we watch the devastating events in Israel and Gaza continue to unfold, this does not feel like a moment for a global celebration. With thousands of lives already lost, it is a moment of mourning.” The MTV EMAs made it clear that the voting process will continue, and the winning artists will still receive their MTV EMA Awards. Additionally, they expressed their anticipation of hosting the MTV EMAs once more in November 2024.

On October 7, it was confirmed that BTS member Jungkook would be performing at the MTV Europe Music Awards in 2023. Earlier, on October 3, a comprehensive list of nominees representing a wide range of music genres from around the world was also unveiled. BTS' Jungkook, TXT, New Jeans, and other K-pop groups received significant nominations for the event.

Jungkook was nominated in three categories: Best Song for Seven featuring Latto, Biggest Fans, and Best K-Pop. TXT (TOMORROW X TOGETHER) was on par with the 3D singer, also securing nominations in three categories: Best Group, Best Push Artist, and Best K-Pop. Additionally, both NewJeans and SEVENTEEN earned nominations in two categories each.

Fans were particularly excited about Jungkook's performance, as he was set to release his solo album just a few days before the event, sparking anticipation for a potential performance featuring his new releases. Now, unfortunately, the event has been canceled due to the ongoing conflicts in the world.

