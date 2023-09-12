2023 MTV VMAs: BTS' Jungkook's possible appearance, TXT and Stray Kids' performances, time, how to watch, more

BTS member Jungkook is rumored to attend the MTV Video Music Award show. TOMORROW X TOGETHER and Stray Kids are all geared up to show their magic at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards. TXT will premiere their collaboration song with Brazilian singer Anitta on the award show. Meanwhile, Stray Kids are marking their first-ever performance at the American award show and are all ready to set the stage on fire. Find below where, when, and how you can enjoy this show.

On September 12, the BTS member was spotted at the Incheon International Airport amid speculations about his attendance at the award show. Since his song Seven was nominated for the Song of the Summer 2023 category many netizens believe that Jungkook might perform at the show. However, none of this has been confirmed either by the organizers or the agency of the artists.

TXT's performance at VMAs featuring Anitta

TOMORROW X TOGETHER has collaborated with the Latin star Anitta for their upcoming pre-release song called Back For More. This collaboration song will be a part of their upcoming album The Name Chapter: FREEFALL. Marking their debut stage at the show and also the first ever mixed-genre performance, TXT will premier this much-awaited song release on the show.

Stray Kids' performance at VMAs

On August 22, it was confirmed that K-pop group Stray Kids will perform at the award ceremony on September 12 (ET). This will mark their very first performance at the show. The group is nominated for the Best K-Pop category. Fans have marked their calendar for this highly anticipated stage by the group.

Where to watch the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards?

The MTV VMAs will take place at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, United States on September 12, 2023. The pre-show will commence at 6:30 PM ET (4:30 AM IST) on channel MTV and Paramount+ OTT platforms. The main show will start at 8 PM ET (5:30 AM IST) on Wednesday. The show will be hosted by Nicki Minaj and many renowned artists like Olivia Rodrigo, Megan Thee Stallion, Cardi B, and many more will perform.

