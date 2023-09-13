2023 MTV VMAs: Stray Kids' electrifying performance for S-Class garners EPIC reaction from Taylor Swift

On September 13, Stray Kids made their performance debut at the 2023 MTV VMAs and performed S-Class in front of fans and other talented artists from around the world. One of the artists who had an epic reaction to the performance was Taylor Swift. She is known to always appreciate all kinds of music but it looked like she had a great time listening to S-Class and appreciating the nuances of the performance.

Stray Kids at the 2023 MTV VMAs

Stray Kids kept everything about S-Class and even added some great effects during the performance. Taylor Swift looked impressed with their song, vocals, raps and the choreography. The group also won Best K-pop with S-Class, beating out TOMORROW X TOGETHER, BLACKPINK, aespa, FIFTY FIFTY and SEVENTEEN. As soon as they got it, the members were bewildered to receive the award. They said that they never expected and were happy that they won. They thanked fans for letting them receive such a great achievement. They went in front of an audience and said, "Thank you for loving us," and gave a shout-out to Korean as well as worldwide fans. Additionally, he thanked representatives of their agency, JYP Entertainment. MTV VMAs are an esteemed award show that is viewed as one of the four significant American popular music awards shows, alongside the Grammy Awards, Billboard Music Awards and American Music Awards.

Stray Kids’ activities

The highest-selling K-pop album in the United States in 2023 is Stray Kids' third full-length album, 5-STAR, which was released on June 2. Stray Kids topped the Billboard 200 and Artist 100 on June 17 with their album and title song S-Class. Following the two mini albums ODDINARY and MAXIDENT delivered in 2022, the album in 2023 entered the Billboard main chart for three consecutive weeks and reached no.1, setting a new record. The group consists of 8 members- Bangchan, Changbin, Han, Lee Know, Hyunjin, Felix, Seungmin and I.N. They are known for their unique music and concepts that they show through all their releases. Over the years, they have achieved popularity for their raps, vocals and choreography.

