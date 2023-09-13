2023 MTV VMAs: Stray Kids wins Best K-pop award with recently released song S-Class, thanks fans

On September 13, Stray Kids became the new winners of the Best K-pop category with S-Class at the 2023 MTV VMAs and their reaction to winning the award is hilarious. As soon as they were announced as winners, Bangchan and the rest of the group got up slowly and Bangchan had to check multiple times if they actually won or not.

Stray Kids wins Best K-pop with S-Class at 2023 MTV VMAs:

Stray Kids beat out TOMORROW X TOGETHER’s Sugar Rush Ride, aespa’s Girls, FIFTY FIFTY’s Cupid, BLACKPINK’s Pink Venom and SEVENTEEN’s SUPER to win Best K-pop. They will also be performing at the 2023 MTV VMAs for the first time since their debut and fans are excited to see them perform for other artists and fans around the world! The members thanked their fans for bringing them out and allowing them receive a great award. They are also the first group from JYP Entertainment to win an award at the MTV VMAs.

Stray Kids’ recent activities:

Stray Kids' third full-length album 5-Star with the title track S-Class and b-side track FNF, as well as their first Japanese EP album double title song Social Path (feat. LiSA) charted on Billboard 200. Stray Kids held an encore tour as a component of their first dome tour called Stray Kids 5-STAR Dome Tour 2023 in Osaka on September ninth and tenth. This is Stray Kids' second tour to Kyocera Dome Osaka, after their encore show of their most recent world tour, Stray Kids second World Tour MANIAC Encore in JAPAN in February and they got back with a bigger dome tour after 7 months. They have also recently crossed 500,000 pre-orders of their first Japanese EP as they released the album with the tracks Social Path and Super Bowl (Japanese Version). It also topped iTunes charts in 21 countries/regions like Thailand, India, Turkey and other countries around the world for 7 consecutive days. Their collaboration with LiSA has created a lot of attention from fans because she is a popular Japanese artist and has created songs for animes such as Demon Slayer.

