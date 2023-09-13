2023 MTV VMAs: TXT bags PUSH Performance of the Year with Sugar Rush Ride: 'We'll remember forever'

On September 13, 2023 MTV VMAs began with a bang as TOMORROW X TOGETHER wins PUSH Performance of the Year with their recently released song Sugar Rush Ride. When asked about their message to the fans, Hueningkai said that they wanted to show the world who they are and what their music stands for, which he believes they were able to achieve with this song.

TOMORROW X TOGETHER wins at 2023 MTV VMAs:

Beomgyu added that they will remember this night forever. They also teased their upcoming performance with the Brazilian pop star Anitta, which is their new song Back For More. They had previously shown a teaser with Anitta on various social media handles and that teaser was enough to get people excited for the song as it already sounded like the perfect song for a party or a wind down session. The song is also part of their upcoming album The Name Chapter: FREEFALL. Sugar Rush Ride is yet another song of theirs that had a groovy instrumental but deep lyrics that are extremely relatable for the current generation.

TOMORROW X TOGETHER’s recent activities:

TOMORROW X TOGETHER will be releasing their new album The Name Chapter: FREEFALL on October 13. TOMORROW X TOGETHER has been singing about the stories and experiences felt by the young people by making one story which winds around each album, making it a series. The kind of story that they will tell on this new album, which comes after their previous release, is the focus of attention. They have continued to feel the effects of their music through chart and album sales achievements. Their last album The Name Chapter: TEMPTATION came out as number 1 on Billboard 200 and received gold certification from Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) for selling over 500,000 units in the USA alone. Their music has provided a level of comfort to the Gen Z fans as they talk about topics like love, expectations, broken homes, mental health, social media and more. They relate to the fans as they are Gen Z themselves, allowing them to assimilate with the fans around the world.

