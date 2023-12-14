2023 roundup: The Glory, King The Land, Moving and more; VOTE for the best K-drama of 2023

The Glory, King the Land, Moving, Crash Course in Romance, My Demon and more; 2023 saw massive releases with some of our favorite K-drama actors. From horror to romantic comedies and fantasy, no genre is untouched. Here is a look at most exciting dramas that released in 2023.

Best 2023 K-drama

Moving

Moving tells the story of high school students with different superpowers. Kim Bong Seok can fly, Jang Hui Soo an extraordinary athletic abilities and she can rapidly recover from injuries and Lee Gang Hoon has uncanny power and speed. The three students try to hide their abilities along with their parents as some suspicious people are on the lookout for these special students. The drama stars Jo In Sung, Han Hyo Joo, Ryu Seung Ryong, Lee Jung Ha, Go Youn Jung, Kim Do Hoon.

The Glory

The Glory is a hit South Korean series that aired in two parts. It is a thriller melodrama that tells the story of a high school student who goes through school violence and bullying which messes up her whole life. When she grows up, she is determined to get her revenge on the people who abused her physically and mentally. It stars Song Hye Kyo, Lee Do Hyun and Lim Ji Yeon.

My Demon

My Demon stars Song Kang and Kim Yoo Jung and tells the story of a cool-headed successor of a big company, Do Do Hee, and a cheeky demon Jung Koo Won who lives on by making deals with humans. The two get involved in a contract marriage as it will benefit their personal agendas. The two slowly come closer and are unable to resist each other's charm.

Advertisement

King The Land

King the Land is a romantic comedy which became a mass hit. It tells the story of a son of a big business who inevitably ends up in an inheratance war. He is a smart and intelligent man but is not so good at dating. A girl with a bright smile joind the company and as the two come across each other, romance slowly blossoms. Lee Jun Ho and Im Yoon Ah feature in the series.

My Dearest

My Dearest became a huge success this year. The drama gained mass popularity as part two even got extended for extra episodes. The last episode ran for 100 minutes and gained massive viewership. The historical piece is set in the 1600s when Korea was under the Qing Dynasty. It tells the story of a myterious man who starts appearing in society circles. Thoug he appears cheerful, he harbours a dark secret. When he crosses paths with Yoo Gil Chae, his life changes. Namgoong Min and Ahn Eun Jin take the lead role in My Dearest.

Crash Course in Romance

Crash Course in Romance is a heartwarming slice-of-life romantic-comedy. Jeon Do Yeon takes on the role of a former national athelete who takes care of her niece like her own child. Her life intertwines with her niece's seemingly cold tutor played by Jung Kyoung Ho. Even they try to resist each other, they can't and soon love blossoms.

See You in My 19th Life

Ban Ji Eum has the ability to remember her past lives. In her 19th life, she is determined to reconnect with people from her previous lives. She reunites with Mun Seo Ha who she knew from her past life. She is approached him with all her love and affection and the two start to reconnect. See You in My 19th Life stars Shin Hye Sun and Ahn Bo Hyun.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat