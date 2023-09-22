2023 Seoul International Drama Awards Winner List: Bae Suzy, ENHYPEN’s Sunghoon, Park Eun Bin nab titles
The 2023 Seoul International Drama Awards winners have been revealed, with Bae Suzy, Park Eun Bin, ENHYPEN’s Sunghoon and several others taking home awards at the prestigious event.
On September 21st, the 2023 Seoul International Drama Awards, a global drama festival, took place at the KBS Hall in Yeouido, Seoul, and was broadcast live on KBS2TV. The Seoul International Drama Awards 2023, often referred to as the SDA, is an esteemed annual event that honors remarkable accomplishments in television drama productions on a worldwide level. Though it was established in 2006, it wasn't until 2008 that the prestigious Daesang (grand prize) was introduced. The ceremony was skillfully hosted by Jun Hyun Moo and actress Lee Se Young.
Reborn Rich bags best mini series
Reborn Rich, featuring Song Joong Ki, Shin Hyun Been, and Lee Sung Min, bagged the award for Best Mini Series at the 2023 Seoul International Drama Awards. The series revolves around the tale of a loyal employee who is tragically murdered and subsequently reborn as the youngest son of a prominent conglomerate family. Driven by a desire for revenge, he embarks on a quest to bring justice to those responsible for his demise.
Bae Suzy wins Best Actress
Bae Suzy has earned the award for Best Actress for her role in the K-drama Anna, while Nina Ellen Odegard from Norway received the same recognition for Afterglow. In her heartfelt acceptance speech, Suzy expressed her gratitude to the awards show for bestowing upon her this significant honor. She then extended her thanks to the director of Anna, Lee Joo Young, as well as all the dedicated staff who poured their efforts into the production of the series.
Suzy wrapped up her speech by expressing her appreciation to the fans who showered Anna with love and support. She made a promise to work even harder in the future. Anna unfolds the story of Yumi and how a seemingly innocent lies upends her world, leading her to confront various uncertainties in her newfound life as Anna.
Park Eun Bin grabs Outstanding Asian Star Awardees
Park Eun Bin, who won the Outstanding Asian Star Award, was unable to attend the award ceremony in person but delivered her heartfelt acceptance speech through a video message. She expressed her gratitude to her dedicated fandom, affectionately known as Bingo, saying, “Thanks to your love Bingo, I won Outstanding Asian Star at Seoul International Drama Awards 2023. Thank you. I truly thank you for always sending overflowing love. These days, I can feel love is visible when I see Bingo.” Continuing her speech, she shared her thoughts on the significance of love and the energy it brings, stating, “I think that the heart and energy of being able to love someone is a great thing. I sincerely thank you for always showing overflowing greatness. I will do my best to make every hour we will spend together meaningful. I hope you like my next project as well”. Additionally, Park Eun Bin's K-drama, Extraordinary Attorney Woo, was honored with the Outstanding Korean Drama award, alongside Song Hye Kyo's Glory
ENHYPEN’s Sunghoon wins Idol Champ Artist Award
Park Sung Hoon or simply known as Sunghoon grabbed the Idol Champ Artist Award. Sunghoon is part of the K-pop boy group ENHYPEN. ENHYPEN, a seven membered boy group was formed by Belift Lab, a former joint venture between CJ ENM and Hybe Corporation, through the 2020 survival competition.
The list of winners at 2023 Seoul International Drama Awards
Winners of Best TV Movie
Mayflies- UK
Belascoaran- Mexico
Winners of Best Mini-series
Reborn Rich- South Korea
The Long Season- China
Winners of Best TV Series
Meet Yourself- China
Act Like You're Asleep-Greece
Winner of Best Director
Stephanie Murat for The Fragile Colossus-France
Winners of Best Actress
Nina Ellen Odegard for Afterglow-Norway
Suzy for Anna -South Korea
Winner of Best Actor
Wei Fan for 'The Long Season (China)
Winners of Best Screenwriter
Aude Marcle for The Fragile Colossus- France
Nima Javidi for The Actor- Iran
Winners of Outstanding Asian Star Awardees
Atthaphan "Gun" Phunsawat- Thailand
Kathryn Bernardo- Philippines
Park Eun Bin- South Korea
Winner of Outstanding Korean Drama OST
Kim Ho Joong for Three Bold Siblings
Winner of Outstanding Korean Actor
Lee Sung Min for Reborn Rich
Winners of Outstanding Korean Dramas
Extraordinary Attorney Woo
The Glory
Winner of Grand Prize (Daesang) in International Competition
The Fragile Colossus- France
Winner of Special Prize for Best Program of 2023
Cammo- Norway
Winner of Idol Champ Artist Award
ENHYPEN’s Park Sung Hoon- South Korea
Winner of Golden Bird Prize for Program
Big Bet/Casino- South Korea
Winner of Golden Bird Prize for Individual
Choi Minsik for Big Bet/Casino- South Korea
