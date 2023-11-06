2023 Seoul Music Awards: ZEROBASEONE, RIIZE, GOT7's BamBam, NMIXX and more announced as first performer lineup

The upcoming 2023 Seoul Music Awards have released the list of Korean artists who will be performing at the award show. This is the first time the Seoul Music Awards will be held at an overseas location; the venue is Rajamangala National Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. The ceremony is organized and hosted by Sports Seoul and is set to take place on January 2, 2024.

Kang Daniel, NCT DREAM, STAYC, and more in the performer lineup

On November 6, the 2023 Seoul Music Awards released the names of artists who are scheduled to showcase various performances at the 33rd ceremony. They released three batches full of different artists. Let's have a look to know if your favorites are on the list.

The first batch of artist lineup includes GOT7's BamBam, soloist Kang Daniel, K-pop group KISS OF LIFE, and STAYC. BamBam has made a name for himself as a soloist by releasing albums like Sour & Sweet, RiBBon, and B, whereas Kang Daniel was currently an MC for Street Woman Fighter 2.

The second batch of the artist lineup includes Girls' Generation's Tiffany Young, Sandara Park, Young Tak, and YG Entertainment's K-pop group NMIXX. Tiffany appeared in JTBC's K-drama Reborn Rich in a supporting role, making her acting debut. NMIXX is a six-member K-pop group under YG Entertainment that debuted in February 2022 with an album titled Ad Mare.

The third batch of artist lineup includes GOT7's Youngjae, NCT DREAM, rookie K-pop groups RIIZE, and ZEROBASEONE. RIIZE made its debut in September 2023 under SM Entertainment and recently released a song called Talk Saxy. ZEROBASEONE released their new album titled MELTING POINT with the title track CRUSH on November 6.

About the 2023 Seoul Music Awards

The 2023 Seoul Music Awards, scheduled to be held in Bangkok this time, will be the first of its kind. The venue where the prestigious ceremony will be held has an accommodating capacity of 50,000 people. Several celebrated artists like BTS, BLACKPINK, GOT7, Coldplay, One Direction, and more have held their concerts here.

The voting for the 2023 Seoul Music Awards began on November 5 at noon KST (8:30 AM IST). Based on the Hanteo Chart, the music and albums released from January to October 2023 will be considered.

