2023 Wrap-Up: August D’s Snooze, Stray Kids’ TOPLINE and more; VOTE for best B-side K-pop track of the year

As 2023 draws to a close, the K-pop landscape has been enriched with a myriad of remarkable B-side tracks. The year witnessed diverse releases, from Agust D's Snooze with The Rose's Woosung to Stray Kids' TOPLINE and LE SSERAFIM's Eve Psyche & the Bluebeard's Wife. B.I's collaboration with Jessi on Die For Love, SEVENTEEN's I Don't Understand But I Luv U, and Tomorrow X Together's dynamic Tinnitus (Wanna be a Rock) also captivated audiences.

Adding to the eclectic mix were aespa's Thirsty, SHINee's Identity, NCT 127's Angel Eyes, and Billie's Nevertheless, each delivering unique sonic experiences.

The year-end polls are now open for fans to vote for the best B-side K-pop track of 2023. With a rich tapestry of musical diversity, fans have the chance to celebrate their favorite tracks and acknowledge the artists' creative artistry that enriched the K-pop landscape throughout the year.

Here are the nominees for the Best B-side K-pop track of 2023:

1. August D's Snooze feat The Rose's Woosung

BTS' SUGA, aka Agust D's Snooze, co-written with EL CAPITXN, Ryuichi Sakamoto, and Kim Woosung, holds deep personal meaning for him. Drawing connections to his past songs, he reflects on the potential impact of receiving messages like those in Snooze during his own struggles. August D hopes younger artists find solace in this song, offering comfort through its message.

The track resonates with those navigating life in fragments, striving relentlessly for their dreams, echoing SUGA's empathy for the challenges many face in pursuit of their aspirations. It stands as a heartfelt dedication from SUGA, aiming to support and empathize with anyone enduring hardships through his music.

2. Stray Kids' TOPLINE feat Tiger JK

TOPLINE by Stray Kids featuring Tiger JK exudes a strong message of confidence and self-assurance. Asserting their position at the pinnacle of their craft, the song champions individuality and pushing boundaries. It celebrates the group's unique artistry and encourages listeners to strive for greatness, emphasizing the importance of self-belief and determination in carving out one's own path to success. This empowering anthem boldly asserts their prowess while inspiring others to pursue their aspirations with unwavering confidence.

3. LE SSERAFIM's Eve Psyche & the Bluebeard's wife

LE SSERAFIM's track Eve, Psyche & The Bluebeard's wife encapsulates defiance and discovery, drawing inspiration from three mythological female figures. Referencing Eve, Psyche, and Bluebeard's wife, the song celebrates women challenging societal norms through curiosity, unraveling hidden truths despite facing consequences.

The song aligns with the album's theme, UNFORGIVEN, symbolizing breaking societal rules and highlighting these characters' journeys of uncovering reality through their actions, even if unforgiven by some. It's a powerful anthem acknowledging the strength found in defying conventions, resonating with themes of revelation and liberation.

4. B.I's Die For Love feat Jessi

B.I's Die For Love stands out, melding varied genres atop its hip-hop base. Channeling a summer anthem feel, it weaves tropical house elements with surprising touches, like a compelling piano solo.

B.I's textured vocals evoke a humid ambiance, while Jessi's impactful verse complements the potent melodies, ensuring a captivating structure throughout. Its tight construction and immersive quality position it as one of the year's standout K-pop tracks, teetering on the verge of attaining a top rating due to its engaging and adaptable sound.

5. SEVENTEEN's I Don't Understand But I Luv U

Inspired by a fan's message, SEVENTEEN's I Don't Understand But I Luv U highlights the notion that love transcends language barriers. Hoshi, drawn to the sentiment, proposed the line as a potential lyric for the group. Now a song by the performance unit, it embodies the belief that true affection knows no linguistic boundaries. The track embraces the idea that despite the absence of complete comprehension, the essence of love remains powerful and universally understood, resonating with the band's dedication to heartfelt and relatable messages in their music.

6. Tomorrow X Together's Tinnitus (Wanna be a rock)

Tomorrow X Together's Tinnitus (Wanna be a rock) from their album The Name Chapter: TEMPTATION is an Afro Pop track released on January 27, 2023. The song showcases their vocals immersed in a chilled Afrobeat groove, creating a trendy and captivating sound. The lyrics, with lines like "I like stones too. Just rolling is my own rock'n'roll," add a unique flair to the song's appeal.

Notably, Yeonjun and Taehyun contributed to crafting these distinctive and engaging lyrics, enhancing the track's allure with their creative input.

7. aespa's Thirsty

Thirsty by aespa delves into a fervent longing for someone, blending emotional and physical desire. The lyrics depict a persistent attraction to a mysterious and unattainable love interest, deepening with each encounter. The recurring use of "thirsty" in the chorus underscores this intense yearning.

The track captures a sense of romantic obsession, detailing the singers' genuine and profound longing for a connection with this seemingly unattainable individual, painting a picture of an unyielding desire that persists despite its perceived impossibility.

8. SHINee's Identity

Identity by SHINee delves into self-discovery and embracing authenticity. The song encapsulates the journey of breaking free from societal constraints and self-imposed limitations. It reflects the struggle of feeling divided within oneself and the pursuit of finding one's true essence beyond societal expectations.

Each verse highlights the speaker's determination to unveil their genuine identity despite external pressures. The chorus marks a pivotal moment, celebrating the embrace of their true self amid chaos. Overall, the song radiates a message of self-assurance and the importance of embracing one's unique identity in a world filled with judgment and predefined roles.

9. NCT 127's Angel Eyes

Angel Eyes emerges as a hidden gem from NCT 127, breaking away from their recent sound. The song highlights the group's robust vocal prowess, blending vibrant '80s pop elements with punchy melodies. While it features the expected rap verses, the focus remains on spirited vocals. It exudes infectious energy, steering away from their tough image, and instead delivers a lively, feel-good vibe. The track's bright guitar and unabashedly cheesy melodies offer a refreshing departure, though the slowed-down bridge might polarize listeners.

10. Billie's Nevertheless

Nevertheless by, Billie, the closing track from their album, delves into existential themes. The song muses on existence, feeling lost in time and space, and the desire to connect with someone in a different dimension. Fusing PB R&B, alternative R&B, and neo-soul elements, it presents a unique blend of changing rhythms, experimental chord progressions, and intricate top lines. Haram and Suhyeon's stunning vocals and shifting octaves leave a lasting impression, making this soulful R&B track a lingering, contemplative piece about life's uncertainties and the yearning for a deeper connection.

From the poll enlisted below, pick your favorite B-side K-pop track of 2023:

