2023 Wrap Up: BLACKPINK’s Lisa, Moon Ga Young, IVE's Jang Won Young, more; VOTE for most fashionable female star

In 2023, the spotlight shone on the fashionista ladies dominating the K-pop scene. The global popularity of K-pop has soared in recent years, transcending South Korea's borders and captivating audiences worldwide. Beyond their captivating music, the fashion sense of these stunning K-pop idols has become a hot topic, adding to the allure of the industry in 2023.

Most fashionable Korean female celeb of 2023

1. BLACKPINK Lisa

From gracing the state banquet at Buckingham Palace to dazzling at her performance at Crazy Horse Paris and beyond, BLACKPINK's Lisa's fashion sense has consistently been top-notch. As one of the trendiest female idols in the industry, she rightfully holds her place as a style icon.

2. Moon Ga Young

Moon Ga Young emerged as a prominent fashion icon in 2023. With numerous luxury and fashion brand endorsements, her presence on the Milan Fashion Week stage, and her truly awe-inspiring style in the K-drama Delightfully Deceitful, she solidifies her position as one of the top contenders for the title of 2023’s most fashionable female icon.

Advertisement

3. IVE's Jang Won Young

IVE's visual, Jang Won Young, has captured massive attention for her impeccable fashion sense, excelling in experimenting with different styles. Whether she's donning a simple crop top with denim shorts or flaunting a two-piece suit paired with a black tee, Won Young has showcased versatility in her fashion choices. With numerous endorsements and magazine shoots, she has solidified her status as a fashion star, shining brightly across the sky.

4. Bae Suzy

Bae Suzy stands out as one of the most celebrated celebrities for her impeccable fashion sense. Her various stunning outfits in the comeback drama Doona! showcase a style that falls under the relaxed category, portraying the character Lee Doona. Suzy's fashion choices in the show exude a fashion major's expertise. Whether it's the lace crop tops layered with sheer shrugs and relaxed trousers or the polka dot-infused mini skirts paired with noodle-strap blouses, not to mention the enchanting floral dresses, Suzy's style in Doona! casts an irresistible appeal, capturing hearts with each outfit.

5. BLACKPINK’s Jennie

Earning the nickname "Human Chanel," Jennie stands out as a total fashion icon in 2023. From her striking looks in The Idol to gracing events like the Met Gala, the State Banquet at Buckingham Palace, and the BORN PINK tour, she has consistently embodied the essence of a complete diva. Jennie's unique sense of style has firmly established her as a standout fashion celebrity in 2023.

6. Jeon Somi

Jeon Somi truly embodies Gen-Z fashion. As a multi-talented singer, rapper, and dancer with Canadian, Dutch, and Korean heritage, she initially gained recognition as a member of the girl group IOU before their disbandment. Transitioning into a solo artist, she released her debut studio album, XOXO, in 2021. Somi has not only made her mark in the music industry but has also become a fashion influencer, making notable appearances at fashion week and gracing the front row at prestigious events like Prada.

7. NewJeans’ Hyein

Hyein, the youngest member of the girl group NewJeans, has quickly ascended to stardom with chart-topping hits such as Cookie and OMG, frequently featured in TikTok trending videos. In the past year, she was appointed as a brand ambassador for luxury fashion brands, solidifying her status as a rising fashion star.

Advertisement

8. Kim Yoo Jung

Kim Yoo Jung's portrayal of Do Do Hee in My Demon not only showcases her CEO-styled classy yet chic fashion but also exudes confidence and authority in every scene. Beyond her clothing choices, Kim Yoo Jung's flawless depiction of Do Do Hee adds a luxurious and captivating touch to her character, making her style truly worth admiring.

9. LE SSERAFIM’s Eunchae

The youngest member of LE SSERAFIM, Eunchae, has swiftly become a fashion icon, showcasing a style as refreshing as the group's music. Eunchae's power lies in her talent for curating retro-inspired casual attire. At just 16 years old, she embodies a softer, more endearing aesthetic well beyond her years, perfectly aligning with South Korea's "high teen" trend reminiscent of late 90s and early 2000s fashion. Her style evokes a youthful nostalgia that resonates with a new generation of fashion enthusiasts.

10. aespa’s Karina

The rapper from aespa, Karina, showcases a style that seamlessly combines chic urban sophistication with casual comfort. In Karina's fashion choices, simplicity takes center stage, with staples like oversized T-shirts, cozy fleece jackets, and dependable jeans forming a holy trinity that defines her "IT" girl aesthetic.

Pick the most fashionable female celebrity of 2023 from the poll below-

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: From formals to casuals, here are IVE's Jang Wonyoung's top 5 fashion moments