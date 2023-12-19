2023 Wrap-Up: BTS' Jungkook's Seven, BLACKPINK's Jisoo's Flower, and more; VOTE for best K-pop MV of the year

The K-pop landscape in 2023 was adorned with vibrant releases, each leaving its unique imprint. BTS' Jungkook's Seven mesmerized audiences with its depth, while BLACKPINK's Jisoo enchanted with the soulful Flower. Amidst this musical tapestry, tracks like (G)I-DLE's Queencard, NewJeans' OMG, and IVE's I Am showcased diverse sounds and styles, captivating fans worldwide.

SEVENTEEN's Super, FIFTY FIFTY's Cupid and Stray Kids' S-Class elevated the energy, delivering powerful performances. TXT's Sugar Rush Ride added its own sweetness to the mix, while Taeyang's collaboration with Jimin in Vibe offered a fusion of talent and flair.

As the year concludes, the K-pop community is invited to cast their votes for the best music video of 2023. Each release stands as a testament to the genre's evolution, illustrating the creativity and artistry within the industry.

From soulful melodies to energetic beats, these tracks have resonated with fans, leaving a lasting impact on the vibrant world of K-pop. The choice for the year's best MV remains a thrilling decision amidst a year brimming with sensational releases, each contributing to the kaleidoscope of K-pop brilliance.

Here are the nominees for best K-pop music video of 2023:

1. Jisoo's Flower

Jisoo's Flower marks her debut solo single, released from her album Me, on March 31, 2023. This captivating track blends mid-tempo dance, pop, and trap, adorned with traditional Korean melodies and Caribbean elements. The song narrates a story of resilience in a post-toxic relationship, beautifully delivered through Jisoo's emotive vocals. The music video unfolds like a cinematic journey, portraying her evolution through breakup reflections to a newfound strength, symbolized by her transformation into a red flower. Jisoo's charisma and talent shine brightly, creating a visually stunning and emotionally resonant experience.

2. Jungkook's Seven

Seven, released on July 14, 2023, is a romantic UK garage and pop collaboration by Jungkook and Latto through BIGHIT MUSIC. Co-written by renowned artists and produced by Andrew Watt and Cirkut, the track's reception has been astounding. Debuting at number one on the Billboard Hot 100 and Global 200, it marked Jungkook and Latto's first chart-topping hit. In the UK, it debuted at number three, setting a new record as the highest solo debut by a Korean artist. The music video, directed by Bradley & Pablo, features a comedic narrative as Jungkook endeavors to win over his girlfriend, portrayed by Han So Hee, ensuring an entertaining watch.

3. (G)I-DLE’s Queencard

Queencard from (G)I-DLE's sixth EP, I Feel, dropped via Cube Entertainment on May 15, 2023. Embracing self-confidence and inner beauty, the track adopts a light, comical style distinct from their prior releases, infusing a playful essence into its lyrics and tone. The song soared to number one on the Circle Chart and secured spots in the Top 10 on Billboard's Hits of the World charts. The captivating music video narrates SY's journey, addressing societal beauty standards and self-acceptance. With a retro vibe, it references films like ‘I Feel Pretty’ and ‘White Chicks,’ delivering a powerful message about embracing one's unique beauty.

4. NewJeans' OMG

OMG, part of NewJeans' first single album of the same name, was released on January 2, 2023, under ADOR, marking the group's impactful return after their prior successes. Composed by Hanni, Gigi, and Ylva Dimberg, alongside David Dawood and Park Jin Su, the song combines English and Korean lyrics, blending hip-hop R&B with UK garage and trap influences. The music video, directed by Shin Woo Seok of Dolphiners, unfolds within a mental hospital, depicting each NewJeans member with distinct delusions. Hanni envisions herself as Siri, Minji as a doctor, Hyein in a fairy tale realm, Haerin as a cat, and Danielle as herself. Actor Kim Joo Hun and former webtoon writer Lee Mal Nyeon make a special appearance.

5. IVE’s I Am

IVE's I Am, from their debut album I've IVE, released on April 10, 2023, by Starship Entertainment, delivers a message of self-reliance and exploration. It topped South Korea's Circle Digital and Billboard Songs charts, swiftly climbing charts, achieving a perfect all-kill. Internationally, it ranked in Japan's Hot 100's top 20 and soared in Singapore's RIAS Top Streaming. The song's impact extended to the US, securing a top 10 spot on Billboard's World Digital Song Sales chart.

6. SEVENTEEN’s Super

SEVENTEEN's Super, dropped on April 24, 2023, from their EP FML, pays tribute to the Monkey King, titled Son O Gong in Korean. Referencing the character's might, the chorus invokes "Son Ogong," reflecting his power. The music video, directed by Oui Kim, dazzles with dynamic choreography and a whopping 228 backup dancers. Garnering immense love, Super secured multiple music program wins on Show Champion, M Countdown, Music Bank, Show! Music Core and Inkigayo, solidifying its acclaim.

7. FIFTY FIFTY’s Cupid

FIFTY FIFTY's track Cupid, part of their single album The Beginning: Cupid, debuted on February 24, 2023. The song narrates a young woman's experience with unrequited love and the ensuing embarrassment. Going viral on TikTok in a sped-up version, Cupid achieved global success, notably for a minor K-pop label. It marked the group's historic entry onto both the Billboard Hot 100 and the UK Singles Chart, establishing them as the fastest debut act from Korea on either chart. Peaking at No. 17 on the Hot 100, its 10-week chart run set a record for the longest-charting song by a K-pop girl group.

8. Stray Kids’ S-Class

Stray Kids' S-Class, featured on their third Korean album, 5-Star, debuted on June 2 as the lead single. Crafted by Stray Kids' 3RACHA and co-composed by Chae Kang Hae and Restart, the track exudes the group's confidence, accentuating their uniqueness and likening themselves to celestial stars. Directed by Bang Jae Yeob, the music video presents a cinematic narrative, showcasing the band's confrontation with cloaked figures and an epic battle against an octopus monster. Impressively, the video hit 100 million views by August 8, resonating with fans for its dynamic visuals and Stray Kids' commanding presence.

9. TXT’s Sugar Rush Ride

TXT's Sugar Rush Ride, the lead single from their EP The Name Chapter: Temptation, released on January 27, 2023, via Big Hit Music and Republic Records, garnered remarkable chart success globally. The track achieved notable positions: reaching number 73 on the Canadian Hot 100, 44 on the Billboard Global 200, and 27 on the Japan Hot 100. Impressively, it soared to number 1 on the World Digital Song Sales in the US and secured high ranks in Indonesia, Malaysia, New Zealand, Singapore, South Korea, the UK, and Vietnam, highlighting its widespread popularity and acclaim across diverse music markets.

10. Taeyang feat, Jimin’s Vibe

Taeyang's comeback after five years, Vibe featuring Jimin, marked a significant return since his last release, White Night, in 2017. Crafted by Taeyang and Vince, the track, composed by a talented team including Teddy, Kush, and more, resonated globally, reaching number 76 on the Billboard Hot 100. The collaboration, unveiled officially on January 4, 2023, via social media, signaled Taeyang's debut under YG Entertainment's The Black Label. Its success soared, earning a first-place win on M Countdown and a nomination for Best Music (Spring) at the 2023 Fact Music Awards, cementing Vibe as a triumphant comeback for the artists.

Vote for your favorite K-pop music video of 2023 below:

