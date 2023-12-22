2023 Wrap Up: Seven by BTS’ Jungkook, Cupid by FIFTY FIFTY and more; VOTE for best K-pop song of the year

In the midst of K-pop's rise towards its fifth generation, artists are exploring new sounds and delving deeper into personal expression. BTS members showcased their individual artistic visions through impactful solo releases. Meanwhile, groups like TXT, Stray Kids, SEVENTEEN, NewJeans, and others continued their global influence with chart-topping releases that highlight their unique strengths. Here are the top K-pop songs of 2023.

1. Seven by BTS’ Jungkook

Seven by BTS' Jungkook stands out as one of the biggest hits of 2023. The single made a remarkable impact, entering music charts in more than fifty territories and claiming the top spot in countries like India, Latvia, Malaysia, and Singapore. Upon its debut, Seven achieved a notable feat by topping the Billboard Hot 100 in the United States and the Global 200, marking the first number-one for both Jungkook and Latto.

Breaking records, Seven became the fastest song in history to surpass one billion streams on Spotify. Ultimately, it earned the title of the most-streamed collaboration of 2023 on the platform. The song's success extended to setting world records, solidifying its status as a global phenomenon.

2. Cupid by FIFTY FIFTY

Cupid by FIFTY FIFTY emerged as one of 2023's biggest hits, gaining global success after going viral on social media with its sped up version. It marked FIFTY FIFTY's debut on the Billboard Hot 100 and the UK Singles Chart, with a peak at number 17 and number eight, respectively. The song also topped charts in South Korea, Australia, Billboard Global Excl. U.S., and New Zealand, making FIFTY FIFTY the fastest Korean debut act to achieve such global recognition.

3. OMG by NewJeans

OMG received praise from music critics for its fresh and catchy production. Boosted by its viral success on TikTok, the song achieved notable chart positions, peaking at number 10 on the Billboard Global 200, number seven on the Billboard Japan Hot 100, and number two on the South Korean Circle Digital Chart. It reached number one in Singapore and topped Billboard's Hits of the World charts for South Korea, Taiwan, and Vietnam.

4. Like Crazy by BTS’ Jimin

Like Crazy by Jimin is the most-streamed Korean solo song and the only one featured in the Top Tracks of 2023 by Spotify. It made history by being the first South Korean solo artist's single to debut at number one on the Billboard Hot 100. Additionally, it achieved the highest debut for a South Korean solo artist on the UK Singles Chart at number eight. The song peaked in the top 10 of charts in various countries, solidifying its groundbreaking success in the global music scene.

5. Super by SEVENTEEN

Seventeen's dynamic track Super, inspired by the Monkey King from Journey to the West, blends Jersey club and bass drums, creating a lively celebration. It became Seventeen's first top 40 entry on the Billboard Global 200 and has charted on the Circle Digital Chart in South Korea for over 14 weeks, peaking at number three in its second week.

6. Flower by BLACKPINK’s Jisoo

Flower achieved major success, reaching number two on the Billboard Global 200, marking Jisoo's first top-ten hit on the chart. In South Korea, the song topped Billboard's South Korea Songs chart and reached number two on the Circle Digital Chart. Additionally, it became the highest-charting song by a Korean female soloist on the Canadian Hot 100, the NZ Singles Chart, and the UK Singles Chart.

7. Lalala by Stray Kids

The Lalalala music video delivers a pleasurable and satisfying experience. In South Korea, the song debuted at number 33 on the Circle Digital Chart and quickly rose to number six, marking Stray Kids' first top-ten entry and highest peak on the chart. On the Billboard Japan Hot 100, it entered at number 33 and climbed to number eight the following week, further peaking at number six on the Streaming Songs chart.

8. Sugar Rush Ride by TXT

The anti-drop chorus of Sugar Rush Ride sparked division, but its instrumental perfectly complements the narrative. The song received the Push Performance of the Year award at the MTV VMAs 2023. Steeped in themes inspired by Peter Pan and Neverland, Sugar Rush Ride signifies the band's acknowledgment that childhood must come to an end. The music video serves as the most significant communicator of this message.

9. Queencard by (G)I-DLE

Queencard achieved notable success, reaching number one on the Circle Chart. It also secured top-ten positions on Billboard's Hits of the World charts in Taiwan, Hong Kong, Malaysia, and the US World Digital Song Sales. The song further solidified its popularity by winning 13 music shows on platforms such as Show Champion, M Countdown, Music Bank, Show! Music Core, and Inkigayo.

10. Slow Dancing by BTS’ V

In Slow Dancing, V delves into a typical love story, portraying one lover pining over another with poignant lyrics. The song's success includes winning six first-place trophies, earning a triple crown on M Countdown, and receiving two consecutive Melon Popularity awards for the weeks ending September 18 and 25, 2023. Additionally, Slow Dancing was nominated for and won Best Music – Fall at the Fact Music Awards in October.

Pick your favorite 2023 K-pop song from the poll below:

