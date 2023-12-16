2023 Wrap-Up: Song Hye Kyo, Park So Dam, Shin Hye Sun, and more; VOTE for your favorite K-drama actress

In 2023, K-dramas showcased a tapestry of exceptional actresses, each leaving an indelible mark with their powerful performances. From the seasoned expertise of Song Hye Kyo to the dynamic flair of Han So Hee, and the nuanced portrayals by Park So Dam, Jeon Yo Been, Lee Sung Kyung, Bae Suzy, Lee Young Ae, Kim Yoo Jung, Park Gyu Young, and Shin Hye Sun, the year saw a galaxy of talent. Their captivating portrayals added depth and resonance to diverse stories, captivating audiences worldwide.

Whether bringing strong-willed characters or emotive personas to life, these actresses illuminated the screen with their skill and finesse, making 2023 a remarkable year for K-drama. Each artist contributed a unique essence, making the choice for the standout actress of the year a testament to the richness and diversity of talent in the industry.

Enlisted below are the leading K-drama actresses, who are also the nominees for this poll

1. Song Hye Kyo

In 2022, Song Hye Kyo delivered a compelling performance in The Glory, showcasing her versatility as Moon Dong Eun. Her portrayal of a character seeking retribution for past trauma resonated profoundly, earning acclaim from both audiences and critics.

The series, a poignant exploration of high school bullying and its enduring effects allowed Song to exhibit her depth and skill, culminating in her Best Actress win at the prestigious 59th Baeksang Arts Awards. This role further solidified her standing as an actress capable of portraying complex and emotive characters with finesse and earned her well-deserved accolades in the industry.

2. Han So Hee

In her recent projects, Han So Hee showcased her versatility in various mediums. From a Disney+ mini-series Soundtrack#1 to a compelling role as Princess Kayena in a live-action teaser for The Villainess is a Marionette, she displayed her range. Notably, her appearance in BTS Jungkook's music video for Seven garnered attention, marking her presence beyond acting.

Additionally, her roles in films like Heavy Snow and the upcoming series Gyeongseong Creature reflect her commitment to diverse storytelling, emphasizing her evolving career trajectory across both small and big screens and showcasing her multidimensional talent as an actress.

3. Park So Dam

Park So Dam continues to make a significant impact in the Korean entertainment industry with her diverse roles. In 2022, she marked her return to the big screen after three years with the crime action film Special Delivery, showcasing her versatility as a professional delivery driver.

The following year, in 2023, she took on a historical role in Lee Hae Young's spy action film Phantom, portraying a Korean secretary in 1933. Additionally, her involvement in the recent project Death's Game in 2023 suggests a continued commitment to engaging and challenging roles, solidifying her status as a respected actress in the industry.

4. Jeon Yo Been

Jeon Yeo Been's career trajectory is on a meteoric rise, which is evident in her recent projects. Following her acclaimed performance in After My Death, she soared higher with her role in the immensely popular TV series Vincenzo and the gripping crime-action film Night in Paradise. Stepping into 2023, she again brought her talent to the small screen with the television series A Time Called You.

Her consistent success across diverse genres demonstrates her versatility and proficiency, establishing her as a sought-after actress with a promising future in the South Korean entertainment industry.

5. Lee Sung Kyung

Lee Sung Kyung continues to captivate audiences with her diverse roles. From her breakout performances in Cheese in the Trap and Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo to her recent ventures in Dr. Romantic 2 and Dr. Romantic 3, she has showcased remarkable versatility. Her presence in the television series Shooting Stars and the medical drama franchise highlights her evolving talent.

Sung Kyung's ability to delve into multifaceted characters across genres solidifies her position as a dynamic actress. She gained admiration for her compelling portrayals and left an indelible mark on the South Korean entertainment landscape.

6. Bae Suzy

Bae Suzy, a multi-talented artist, continues to shine in the South Korean entertainment scene. In 2022, she triumphantly returned to singing with the single Satellite and showcased her versatility by contributing to Kang Seung Won's album. Suzy's acting prowess took center stage in the Coupang Play series Anna, where she received acclaim for her portrayal of Lee Anna/Lee Yumi.

Following this, in 2023, Suzy graced the Netflix K-drama Doona! as the titular character, exploring the complexities of a retired idol's romantic journey. Her recent endeavors affirm Suzy's status as a celebrated actress and a respected figure in the music industry.

7. Lee Young Ae

Lee Young Ae, celebrated for her iconic roles, continues her legacy with Maestra: Strings of Truth in 2023. The distinguished actress, renowned for her historical drama Dae Jang Geum, ventures into a new project, intriguing audiences with her portrayal. Known for her depth and finesse, Lee Young Ae's commitment to roles, notably exemplified in Park Chan Wook's Lady Vengeance, garnered her accolades.

As she graces the screen once more, her involvement in Maestra promises a captivating performance, adding another chapter to her illustrious career and showcasing her talent and versatility in a fresh narrative that awaits eager audiences.

8. Kim Yoo Jung

Kim Yoo Jung continues to diversify her repertoire with impactful roles in 2023. Stepping onto the theatrical stage in Shakespeare in Love, she captivated audiences as Viola de Lesseps, defying conventions to pursue her passion for theater. Her portrayal earned acclaim, solidifying her stage presence. Additionally, her cameo in My Heart Puppy showcased her versatility, portraying Ah Min as a compassionate caretaker. Her lead role in the SBS series My Demon as chaebol heiress Do Do Hee promises another compelling performance.

Her multifaceted talent and dedication to diverse characters position her as a versatile actress adept at leaving a lasting impact across mediums.

9. Park Gyu Young

Park Gyu Young shines with recent diverse roles, marking a standout year in 2023. Her compelling performance in the Netflix series Celebrity garnered global acclaim, showcasing her versatility. Additionally, her role in A Good Day to Be a Dog, alongside Cha Eunwoo, further emphasized her ability to embody varied characters.

Gyu Young's adeptness at portraying nuanced roles in different genres cements her status as a sought-after talent, captivating audiences with each distinctive portrayal. Her dedication to multifaceted characters positions her as an actress capable of leaving a lasting impact across various platforms.

10. Shin Hye Sun

Shin Hye Sun continues to captivate audiences with her remarkable versatility in 2023. Her portrayal of Ban Ji Eum in See You in My 19th Life showcased her depth as an actress, portraying a character with an intricate connection to her past lives. Additionally, her ongoing role in Welcome to Samdalri exhibits her ability to immerse herself in diverse characters, shining alongside Ji Chang Wook.

Renowned for her passionate performances and precision in delivering roles, Shin remains a standout in the industry, earning acclaim as one of the finest actresses of her generation through her compelling portrayals and undeniable talent.

