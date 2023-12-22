2023 Wrap Up: Sweet Home 2, Strong Girl Kang Nam Soon, and more; VOTE for best fantasy K-Drama of the year

The year 2023 unfolded a captivating array of fantasy K-dramas, each offering a unique twist in storytelling. Sweet Home 2 continued its gripping thriller saga, entwining horror and suspense. Moving mesmerized audiences with its exploration of super abilities, adding a thrilling dimension to the genre. Meanwhile, A Time Called You delved into the allure of time travel, weaving intricate narratives across timelines. Behind Your Touch captivated viewers with psychometric powers, unraveling mysteries through its compelling storyline.

Among these fantastic offerings, selecting a favorite becomes an exciting challenge. Each drama brought its distinct allure and storyline, resonating with diverse audiences. Whether drawn to spine-tingling thrillers, the enigmatic world of superpowers, temporal adventures, or the intrigue of psychic abilities, the choice rests with the audience's unique preferences. The year 2023 left an indelible mark with its kaleidoscope of fantastical dramas, offering a rich tapestry of imaginative storytelling and gripping narratives.

Here are the nominees for the best fantasy K-drama of 2023

1. Destined With You

In the realm of civil service, Lee Hong Jo (Jo Bo Ah), the most humble of officials, confronts a multitude of civil complaints with unwavering dedication. Despite embracing solitude in her personal life, her world undergoes a profound transformation when she unexpectedly inherits an ancient wooden chest, holding the key to lifting a curse that plagues Jang Shin Yu (Rowoon). Jang Shin Yu, a charismatic and accomplished lawyer accustomed to the spotlight, grapples with a mysterious ailment worsening over time. Driven by the desire to free his family from a generational curse, his journey intertwines with Lee Hong Jo's. Together, they set forth to unravel the enigmatic curse, exploring paths to liberation and seeking answers to the mysteries that bind them.

3. Behind Your Touch

In the serene countryside, Bong Ye Bun (Han Ji Min) fulfills her role as a veterinarian, armed with a unique ability—psychometry, unlocking the past with a touch. Meanwhile, Moon Jang Yeol (Lee Min Ki), a former esteemed Seoul detective, faces a demotion to a quieter Mujin police station. Seeking a return to Seoul, he teams up with Ye Bun, tackling minor cases until a chilling serial murder case grips their attention. Amidst this investigative fervor, the arrival of Kim Seon Woo (EXO’s Suho) at a local convenience store adds an aura of mystery to his kind persona, entwining his fate with the unfolding events in this tranquil yet enigmatic village.

3. Sweet Home 2

Song Kang-led Sweet Home 2 embarks on a riveting continuation of the gripping tale that began with its predecessor. Following the chaotic events of Season 1, the survivors of the Green Home apartment are compelled to vacate their former sanctuary, haunted by past encounters with monstrous threats. Venturing into the unforgiving outside world, they navigate the treacherous landscape while seeking refuge in the remains of a stadium. Amidst this struggle for survival, the community forged by the remaining residents grapples with the harsh reality that dangers still lurk in every corner. Despite their efforts to carve out a new existence, the need for perpetual vigilance prevails. As the narrative unfolds, Sweet Home 2 promises to delve deeper into the complexities of their plight, unraveling new challenges and unexpected adversaries that test the resilience of these survivors in an ever-evolving post-apocalyptic landscape.

4. Moving

Within the K-drama Moving, ordinary high schoolers Kim Bong Seok (Lee Jung Ha), Jang Hee Soo (Go Yoon Jung), and Lee Gang Hoon (Kim Do Hoon) conceal extraordinary inherited abilities. Bong Seok soars through the air, Hee Soo showcases exceptional athleticism and rapid healing, and Gang Hoon possesses remarkable strength and speed. With their parents safeguarding these powers, the teens navigate a delicate existence, concealing their gifts to shield themselves from potential exploitation while balancing secrecy with the need for protection.

5. A Good Day to Be a Dog

Han Hae Na (Park Gyu Young), a high school teacher, grapples with an unusual family curse. Generations in her family transform into dogs for six hours at midnight after being kissed due to an ancestral mistake. To avoid complications, Hae Na refrains from romantic entanglements, urging potential partners not to kiss her. However, a tipsy moment leads her to accidentally kiss Jin Seo Won (Cha Eun Woo), a colleague. Despite their limited acquaintance, Hae Na seeks Seo Won for another kiss, but there's a catch—Seo Won has a fear of dogs, adding a delightful twist to their unexpected bond.

6. Twinkling Watermelon

Twinkling Watermelon follows the story of a musically gifted CODA (Child of Deaf Adults) boy traveling back to 1995, teaming up with his young father to create the band Watermelon Sugar. Their journey unfolds as they connect with enigmatic youths, using music as a bridge to communicate and form profound connections, transcending time and language barriers.

7. See You In My 19th Life

In See You In My 19th Life, Ban Ji Eum (Shin Hye Sun) possesses an extraordinary gift, remembering countless past lives. After a tragic end in her eighteenth life, she seeks to reunite with her past love in her nineteenth incarnation. Exploring themes of love and destiny, the drama delves into the enduring bond between two souls across numerous lifetimes, navigating the complexities of fate and an unbreakable connection.

8. Kokdu: Seasons of Deity

In Kokdu: Seasons of Deity, Kkok Du (Kim Jung Hyun) an ancient mortal turned immortal reaper, cyclically returns every 99 years to penalize human flaws, holding a deep-seated disdain for humanity. Inhabiting the body of Do Jin Woo, a skilled doctor in his latest return, Kkok Du grapples with dual roles—tending to medical duties while unexpectedly encountering Han Gye Jeol, a doctor with enigmatic abilities. Amidst fulfilling his duties, Kkok Du's focus shifts as he finds himself drawn to Gye Jeol, sparking intricate questions about their interconnected past lives. Balancing duty against budding affection, Kkok Du faces a profound dilemma, pondering the extent of his willingness to risk everything for the compelling bond with Gye Jeol.

9. Strong Girl Kang Nam Soon

Strong Girl Kang Nam Soon, a spin-off of the 2016 hit K-drama Strong Woman Do Bong Soon, weaves the narrative of Kang Nam Soon (Lee Yoo Mi), who disappeared in Mongolia as a child. Her journey to South Korea unveils the revelation of her mother, Hwang Geum Joo (Kim Jung Eun), a wealthy businesswoman, and her grandmother, Gil Joong Gan (Kim Hae Sook), situated in Gangnam. The storyline intensifies as Nam Soon, alongside her mother and grandmother, becomes enmeshed in a drug case investigated by Detective Kang Hee Sik (Ong Seong Wu) at Doogo, a company presided over by Ryu Shi O (Byeon Woo Seok).

10. My Lovely Liar

My Lovely Liar revolves around Mok Sol Hee (Kim So Hyun), gifted with the uncanny ability to discern lies, rendering her skeptical and disillusioned with humanity. However, her worldview takes a turn when she crosses paths with Kim Do Ha (Hwang Min Hyun), a music producer embroiled in a murder case. Their unexpected proximity in neighboring homes sparks a compelling narrative of mystery, suspense, and the transformative power of encounters.

