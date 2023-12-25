2023’s Best second female lead: Celebrity’s Lee Chung Ah tops; See You In My 19th Life’s Ha Yoon Kyung follows

Lee Chung Ah from Celebrity has won the top spot in the 2023 poll for the best second female lead. Following closely behind is Ha Yoon Kyung from See You In My 19th Life, securing the second spot in the rankings.

Best second female lead K-drama poll

On December 16th, we initiated a poll to determine the best second female lead actress in K-dramas for 2023, featuring a total of five nominees. Following a week of active voting, the results are in, and Lee Chung Ah from Celebrity has secured the top spot, earning 34 percent of the votes. Second spot is followed by Ha Yoon Kyung from See You In My 19th Life.

Actress Lee Chung Ah shines in her role as Yoon Si Hyeon in Celebrity. The drama unveils the hidden, dark reality behind the glamorous world of social media influencers. Yoon Si Hyeon, a kind-hearted woman, aids the main lead Seo Ah Ri (Park Gyu Young) as she navigates the challenging and complex world of influencers.

Securing the second spot with 32 percent is Ha Yoon Kyung, who previously impressed audiences in Extraordinary Attorney Woo (2022). In See You In My 19th Life she has once again showcased her potential to captivate viewers with her charming personality.

Securing the third spot with 22 percent of the votes is Yura from "Destined With You." As a member of Girl’s Day, Yura takes on the role of Yoo Na Yeon in the series. Yoo Na Yeon, although presented as a second lead, serves more as an antagonist. She is the daughter of the mayor and engaged to Jang Shin Yu (played by Rowoon).

Claiming the fourth spot is Go Won Hee from Love To Hate You. In this romantic comedy, Go Won Hee portrays the character Shin Na Eun, a reliable friend to lawyer Mi Ran, entangling herself with renowned actor Nam Kang Ho.

Last but not least, at the fifth spot is Keum Sae Rok from The Interest Of Love. Playing the role of assistant manager Park Mi Kyung, Keum Sae Rok's character hails from a wealthy family and is known for her candidness. She becomes entangled in a love square as she confesses her feelings to the manager, Ha Sang Soo (played by Yoo Yeon Seok).

More about Celebrity

In Celebrity, Seo Ah Ri (Park Gyu Young) gets caught up in a life of fame, wealth, and desire while navigating the world of social media influencers. Ah Ri sheds light on the influencer practice of buying "followers," fooling ordinary folks into thinking they are celebrities. As she rises to fame, her reputation takes a hit, leading to her eventual downfall. Throughout the story, Ah Ri uncovers the scandalous lives of influencers, revealing scams, harassment, drugs, and, eventually, murder. The drama explores the glitzy yet deceptive world of social media stardom and its consequences.

