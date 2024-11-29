2024 Blue Dragon Film Awards Winners List: Exhuma, Kim Go Eun, Jung Hae In, and more clinch top honors
The eagerly awaited 45th Blue Dragon Film Awards unfolded on November 29 in Seoul honoring remarkable cinematic talents between October 2023 and October 2024. Check out the winners here!
The 2024 Blue Dragon Film Awards lit up KBS Hall in Yeouido, Seoul, on November 29, bringing together the crème de la crème of South Korea’s film industry. Hosted by Han Ji Min and Lee Je Hoon, stepping in as the first new hosts in three decades, the 45th edition celebrated the best of Korean cinema, honoring works released between October 2023 and October 2024.
The night began with rising stars Noh Sang Hyun and Park Ju Hyun winning Best New Actor and Actress for their roles in Love in the Big City and Drive, respectively. Jung Hae In added to the excitement, securing the Popular Star Award. Seasoned talents like Tang Wei, Lee Sung Min, Kim Go Eun, and Jung Woo Sung graced the event, while K-pop sensations RIIZE and ZICO electrified the stage with dynamic performances.
With a perfect blend of glamour, talent, and entertainment, the 2024 Blue Dragon Film Awards not only celebrated cinematic excellence but also recognised the growing global influence of Korean film and culture.
Here’s the complete list of winners at the 2024 Blue Dragon Film Awards:
- Best New Actor: Noh Sang Hyun, aka Steve Noh for Love in the Big City
- Best New Actress: Park Ju Hyun for Drive
- Best New Director: Cho Hyun Chul for The Dream Songs
- Audience Choice Award for Most Popular Film: 12.12: The Day
- Chung Jung Won Popular Star Award: Koo Kyo Hwan, Jung Hae In, Lim Ji Yeon and Tang Wei
- Best Screenplay: Jung Mi Young, Cho Hyun Chul for The Dream Songs
- Chung Jung Won Best Short Film: Yurim
- Best Editing: Kim Sang Bum for 12.12: The Day
- Best Cinematography and Lighting: Lee Mo Gae, Lee Sung Hwan for Exhuma
- Technical Award: Yoo Sang Seob (stunt) for I, the Executioner (aka Veteran 2)
- Best Direction: Seo Sung Gyeong for Exhuma
- Best Music: Primary for Love in the Big City
- Actor in a Supporting Role: Jung Hae In for I, the Executioner (aka Veteran 2)
- Actress in a Supporting Role: Lee Sang Hee for My Name is Loh Kiwan
- Best Director: Jang Jae Hyun for Exhuma
- Best Actor in a Leading Role: Hwang Jung Min for 12.12: The Day
- Best Actress in a Leading Role: Kim Go Eun for Exhuma
- Best Film: 12.12: The Day
