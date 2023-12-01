2024 Gangwon Winter Youth Olympics: Lee Dong Wook and SHINee's Minho confirmed as global ambassadors

Lee Dong Wook and SHINee's Minho have been selected as the global brand ambassadors of the 2024 Gangwon Winter Youth Olympics. Lee Dong Wook and Minho are both popular South Korean figures well-known by the global audience as well. Lee Donk Wook is known for working in dramas like Goblin, Tale of the Nine-Tailed, and more. Minho is also an actor and a member of the successful K-pop group SHINee.

Lee Dong Wook and SHINee's Minho as global ambassadors

On December 1, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) announced that Lee Dong Wook and SHINee member Minho have been selected as the global ambassadors of the upcoming 2024 Gangwon Winter Youth Olympics. They will be taking on the roles of Olympic™ Friends and will be taking over the promotional activities from December for the event which is scheduled to take place from January 19 to February 1, 2024. Olympic™ Friends program promotes the values of the Olympic Games through the help of popular celebrities.

Lee Dong Wook's recent activities

Lee Dong Wook and Im Soo Jung appeared in the movie Single in Seoul which was released on November 29. The romantic comedy tells the story of Park Young Ho and Joo Hyeon Jin. Park Young Ho is a successful academician and is single. He firmly believes that those who remain single can only know themselves well. Joo Hyun Joo writes for a magazine and is tasked to write about single people in the city. She looks for a deeper emotional connection with someone.

SHINee's Minho's recent activities

Minho will be holding his debut solo fan concert MULTI CHASE in January 2024. The concert titled 2024 Best Choi Minho's Fan-Con Multi-Chase will take place at Seoul's Jangchung Arena in Jung District on January 6 and 7. SHINee would be performing at the Melon Music Award 2023 which would be held on December 2. NewJeans, RIIZE, ZEROBASEONE, and many more artists will also be performing at the awards ceremony.

