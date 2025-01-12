2024 KBS Drama Awards Winners List: Kim Jung Hyun and Geum Sae Rok win Best Couple, Choi Tae Joon lifts Supporting Actor trophy, and more

The 2024 KBS Drama Awards winners list has been finally unveiled. Kim Jung Hyun and Geum Sae Rok won the Best Couple award for their heart-fluttering chemistry in the Iron family. Choi Tae Joon, who also starred in the same drama, bagged the Best Supporting Actor trophy.

The award ceremony was supposed to be broadcast live on December 31, 2024. However, due to the tragic Jeju Air crash, it was canceled and was pre-recorded instead. Finally, on January 11, it aired on KBS.

Check out the full list of winners here:

Daesang (Grand Prize): Lee Soon Jae (Dog Knows Everything)

Best Couple Award:

Kim Jung Hyun and Geum Sae Rok (Iron Family)

Ji Hyun Woo and Im Soo Hyang (Beauty and Mr. Romantic)

Baek Sung Hyun and Ham Eun Jung (Su Ji & U Ri)

Park Ji Young, Shin Hyun Joon, and Kim Hye Eun (Iron Family)

Yeonwoo, Lee Soon Jae, and Ari (Dog Knows Everything)

Best Supporting Actor: Choi Tae Joon (Iron Family), Kim Yong Gun (Dog Knows Everything), Yoon Yoo Sun (Beauty and Mr. Romantic)

Best Young Actor: Moon Seong Hyun (Beauty and Mr. Romantic), Lee Seol Ah (Beauty and Mr. Romantic)

Best New Actor: Seo Bum June (Nothing Uncovered), Park Sang Nam (My Merry Marriage), Hong Ye Ji (Love Song for Illusion), Han Soo Ah (Beauty and Mr. Romantic)

Popularity Award: Kim Myung Soo (Dare to Love Me), Geum Sae Rok (Iron Family)

Advertisement

Best Writer: Seo Sook Hyang (Iron Family)

Top Excellence Award: Kim Jung Hyun (Iron Family), Ji Hyun Woo (Beauty and Mr. Romantic), Park Ji Young (Iron Family), Im Soo Hyang (Beauty and Mr. Romantic)

Excellence Award (Long-Form Drama): Shin Hyun Joon (Iron Family), Geum Sae Rok (Iron Family)

Excellence Award (Daily Drama): Baek Sung Hyun (Su Ji and U Ri), Oh Chang Suk (The Two Sisters), Ham Eun Jung (Su Ji and U Ri), Park Ha Na (My Merry Marriage)

Excellence Award (Miniseries): Park Ji Hoon (Love Song for Illusion), Yeonwoo (Dog Knows Everything), Han Ji Hyeon (Face Me)

Drama Special Award: Nam Da Reum (The History of Us), Oh Ye Ju (To My Lonely Sister)

ALSO READ: Production confirms Park Sung Hoon's departure from A Tyrant's Chef starring YoonA following NSFW Controversy