2024 Seoul Music Awards unveil new artist line-up featuring SUNMI, Xdinary Heroes, Billlie and YUJU

The award season has already begun! Seoul Music Awards is one of the most celebrated award functions, and its 33rd edition is scheduled for January 2, 2024.

Seoul Music Awards announced the new batch of artists lineup on November 29, 2023. The additional lineup includes popular artists Xdinary Heroes, Billlie, YUJU, and SUNMI.

Next year, the musical evening would be even more interesting to watch as it is organized outside of South Korea for the first time at Rajamangala National Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. The voting for this distinguished award function is currently taking place until December 15, 2023.

Xdinary Heroes, Billlie, YUJU and SUNMI to perform at 2024 Seoul Music Awards

The organizers of the musical event have expanded the performer line-up after revealing the first set of artists on November 6. Let's take a look at each of these artists below.

Xdinary Heroes, signed under YG Entertainment, debuted on December 6 with their single Happy Death Day. The six-member group comprises Gunil, Jungsu, Gaon, O.de, Jun Han, and Jooyeon.

Formerly known as Mystic Rookies, Billlie is a girl group with seven members: Moon Sua, Suhyeon, Haram, Tsuki, Siyoon, Haruna, and Sheon (joined later).

YUJU (full name Choi Yu Na) was the main vocalist of the GFriend girl group, and after the group disbanded, she continued to pursue her solo career.

SUNMI, who was part of the girl group Wonder Girls, discontinued her journey with the group and kick-started her journey as a soloist after a three-year hiatus.

First star-studded lineup features BamBam, Kang Daniel and others

Previously, the first three batches of performers were revealed for the upcoming Seoul Music Awards, which elevated fans' excitement. The new artists will be joining the likes of GOT7's BamBam, Kang Daniel, KISS OF LIFE, and STAYC (first line-up), followed by the second batch, which includes Girls' Generation's Tiffany, Sandara Park, Young Tak, NMIXX, and finally the third set that features GOT7's Youngjae, NCT DREAM, RIIZE, and ZEROBASEONE.

Looking at the performer line-up, it seems that the 2024 Seoul Music Awards will surely create an extraordinary evening full of music and entertainment!

