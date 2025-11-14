2025 Korea Grand Music Awards Winners Day 1: BLACKPINK’s Jennie, BTS’ Jin, J-Hope and ATEEZ win big
ALLDAY PROJECT and BOYNEXTDOOR were some of the other major nods of the night!
The 2025 Korea Grand Music Awards held its first day of the ceremony on November 14, 2025. Starting at 6:30 pm KST, and was livestreamed on the kgma live website. The awards will resume with its day 2 scheduled for tomorrow. A myriad of K-pop stars attended in person, including KiiiKiii, Red Velvet’s Irene, ALLDAY PROJECT, INI, MEOVV, BOYNEXTDOOR, WOODZ, FIFTY FIFTY, ATEEZ, xikers, Xdinary Heroes, CRAVITY, and THE BOYZ.
Korean actors were also a part of the ceremony to present the awards. Ahn Hyo Seop, Cho Young Woo, Bae Hyeon Sung, Uhm Tae Goo, Seo Eun Soo, Nam Ji Hyun, Seo Ji Hun, Kim Yo Han, and Ha Young were in attendance. This was the second edition of the award function, beginning on Friday, across 2 days. They were treated to performances from THE BOYZ, BOYNEXTDOOR, ATEEZ, Xdinary Heroes, CRAVITY, FIFTY FIFTY, Red Velvet’s Irene, MEOVV, and more.
Best Artist (Top 10): BLACKPINK’s Jennie, RIIZE, BOYNEXTDOOR, FIFTY FIFTY, ATEEZ, THE BOYZ, CRAVITY, Lee Chan Won, Xdinary Heroes, xikers
Best OST: EXO’s D.O. (Doh Kyungsoo), Forever (Resident Playbook)
Best Music Video: BTS’ Jin, Don’t Say You Love Me
Best Hip Hop: BTS’ J-Hope, Killin’ It Girl
Trend of the Year (K-pop group): NewJeans
Trend of the Year (Trot): Lee Chan Won
Overseas K-pop Artist: INI
Best Band: Xdinary Heroes
Best Trot Performance: Park Seo Jin
IS Rising Star: ALLDAY PROJECT, KiiiKiii
IS Rookie: MEOVV
iM Bank Smart Supporter: THE BOYZ
Best Memory: WOODZ
Best Adult Contemporary: Lee Chan Won
Most Popular Award: Lee Chan Won
Best Stage: CRAVITY
Best Producer: Teddy (THEBLACKELABEL)
Grand Artist (Daesang): ATEEZ
Grand Honor Choice (Daesang): ALLDAY PROJECT, THE BOYZ
Grand Performer (Daesang): BOYNEXTDOOR
