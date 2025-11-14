2025 Korea Grand Music Awards Winners Day 1: BLACKPINK’s Jennie, BTS’ Jin, J-Hope and ATEEZ win big

The 2025 Korea Grand Music Awards held its first day of the ceremony on November 14, 2025. Starting at 6:30 pm KST, and was livestreamed on the kgma live website. The awards will resume with its day 2 scheduled for tomorrow. A myriad of K-pop stars attended in person, including KiiiKiii, Red Velvet’s Irene, ALLDAY PROJECT, INI, MEOVV, BOYNEXTDOOR, WOODZ, FIFTY FIFTY, ATEEZ, xikers, Xdinary Heroes, CRAVITY, and THE BOYZ.

Korean actors were also a part of the ceremony to present the awards. Ahn Hyo Seop, Cho Young Woo, Bae Hyeon Sung, Uhm Tae Goo, Seo Eun Soo, Nam Ji Hyun, Seo Ji Hun, Kim Yo Han, and Ha Young were in attendance. This was the second edition of the award function, beginning on Friday, across 2 days. They were treated to performances from THE BOYZ, BOYNEXTDOOR, ATEEZ, Xdinary Heroes, CRAVITY, FIFTY FIFTY, Red Velvet’s Irene, MEOVV, and more.

Best Artist (Top 10): BLACKPINK’s Jennie, RIIZE, BOYNEXTDOOR, FIFTY FIFTY, ATEEZ, THE BOYZ, CRAVITY, Lee Chan Won, Xdinary Heroes, xikers

Best OST: EXO’s D.O. (Doh Kyungsoo), Forever (Resident Playbook)

Best Music Video: BTS’ Jin, Don’t Say You Love Me

Best Hip Hop: BTS’ J-Hope, Killin’ It Girl

Trend of the Year (K-pop group): NewJeans

Trend of the Year (Trot): Lee Chan Won

Overseas K-pop Artist: INI

Best Band: Xdinary Heroes

Best Trot Performance: Park Seo Jin

IS Rising Star: ALLDAY PROJECT, KiiiKiii

IS Rookie: MEOVV

iM Bank Smart Supporter: THE BOYZ

Best Memory: WOODZ

Best Adult Contemporary: Lee Chan Won

Most Popular Award: Lee Chan Won

Best Stage: CRAVITY

Best Producer: Teddy (THEBLACKELABEL)

Grand Artist (Daesang): ATEEZ

Grand Honor Choice (Daesang): ALLDAY PROJECT, THE BOYZ

Grand Performer (Daesang): BOYNEXTDOOR

