2025 MAMA Awards Day 1 Full Winner’s List: ENHYPEN takes 1st Daesang, CORTIS, BLACKPINK’s Rosé win big

Day 1 of the 2025 MAMA Awards was held on November 28, 2025, at the Kai Tak Sports Park in Hong Kong, was held in a toned-down format. Park Bo Gum acted as the main host of the night, with many Korean actors joining as presenters for the night. Previously, Chow Yun Fat and Michelle Yeoh, two iconic stars, had reportedly decided to skip their appearances and red carpet livestreaming, as well as KickFlip’s performance was also canceled. Multiple changes, including lyrics and outfits, were noted ahead of the ceremony. With day 2 set to continue as planned at the same venue, we’re taking a look at the biggest wins of the night.

Months of voting and jury selections went into deciding the final winners of the event, with more awards to be announced on November 29. This has made ENHYPEN the first and only 4th-gen male K-pop boy group to record a Daesang, with the members seen thanking their fans amid tears. It was also a big night for BLACKPINK’s Rosé, who took home the Song of the Year win for her collaboration with Bruno Mars on APT. CORTIS and Hearts2Hearts were crowned this year’s best rookies for their impressive debuts. Check out the full list below.

Fans' Choice Male Top 10: BAEKHYUN, SEVENTEEN, Jin, ENHYPEN, G-DRAGON, j-hope, NCT DREAM, RIIZE, Stray Kids, ZEROBASEONE

Fans' Choice Female Top 10: IRENE, IU, ILLIT, aespa, BABYMONSTER, Hearts2Hearts, i-dle, ITZY, LE SSERAFIM, TWICE

Favorite Global Performer: IVE

Favorite Global Artist: ENHYPEN

Favorite Female Group: IVE

Best New Artist: CORTIS, Hearts2Hearts

Global Trend Song: REBEL HEART by IVE

Favorite Male Group: BOYNEXTDOOR

Inspiring Achievement: SUPER JUNIOR

Song of the Year: APT. by ROSÉ, Bruno Mars

Fans' Choice of The Year: ENHYPEN

Due to the scaled-down nature of the award ceremony, many performers have opted out of attending and have begun donating to charities for Hong Kong’s welfare and restoration. The chapter 2 of the 2025 MAMA Awards will be held on November 29 at 7:30 pm KST (4 pm IST).

