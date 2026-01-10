2026 Golden Disc Awards Full Winners List: BLACKPINK’s Jennie, G-Dragon and Stray Kids grab major nods
ALLDAYPROJECT and CORTIS have once again won big for their debuts at another award ceremony!
The monumental 40th Golden Disc Awards were held on January 10, 2026, at Taipei Dome, Taiwan. Hosted by singer Sung Si Kyung and actress Moon Ga Young, the award ceremony is a big moment for K-pop musicians and fans alike, owing to its popularity and an impressive lineup of attendees. With many performances from big celebrities like Jennie, MONSTA X, IVE, ENHYPEN, Stray Kids, ZEROBASEONE, LE SSERAFIM, NCT WISH, CORTIS, and more, the award ceremony was a celebration of the music released between November 2024 and November 2025.
That wasn’t all; many Korean actors made their way to the event as presenters, adding their fan power to the mix. Byeon Woo Seok, Ahn Hyo Seop, and Song Joong Ki were among some of the most awaited presenters of the 2026 Golden Disc Awards, making it a star-studded night. With performances and fan support alike, the award show was broadcast live to fans internationally via Naver CHZZK in Korea, ABEMA in Japan, TVBS and Disney+ in Taiwan, and PRIZM globally.
Check out the full list of winners at the 2026 Golden Disc Awards below.
Rookie Artist of the Year
ALLDAY PROJECT
CORTIS
Golden Disc Upbit Most Popular Artist Award
Male: Jin (BTS)
Female: Hearts2Hearts2
Special Awards
Golden Choice Award: ARrC, Close Your Eyes
Next Generation Award: KiiiKiii
Cosmopolitan Artist Award: IVE
Global Impact Award: Jennie (BLACKPINK)
Best Performance Award: izna
Naver AI Choice Award: TWS, BOYNEXTDOOR
Best Group Award: MONSTA X
Best Album (Bonsang / Main Prize)
NCT WISH – Color
ATEEZ – Golden Hour: Part 2
IVE – IVE EMPATHY
RIIZE – Odyssey
Stray Kids – Karma
G-Dragon – Übermensch
ZEROBASEONE – Never Say Never
TOMORROW X TOGETHER – The Star Chapter: Together
Digital Song Bonsang
aespa – Dirty Work
ALLDAY PROJECT – Famous
BLACKPINK – Jump
BOYNEXTDOOR – If I Say, I Love You
Jennie – Like JENNIE
LE SSERAFIM – Hot
Rosé – Toxic Till the End
ZO ZAZZ – Don’t You Know
Daesang
Artist of the Year – Jennie (BLACKPINK)
Album of the Year – Stray Kids, Karma
Digital Daesang, Song of the Year – G-Dragon, Home Sweet Home (featuring Taeyang and Daesung)
