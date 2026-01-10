2026 Golden Disc Awards Full Winners List: BLACKPINK’s Jennie, G-Dragon and Stray Kids grab major nods

The monumental 40th Golden Disc Awards were held on January 10, 2026, at Taipei Dome, Taiwan. Hosted by singer Sung Si Kyung and actress Moon Ga Young, the award ceremony is a big moment for K-pop musicians and fans alike, owing to its popularity and an impressive lineup of attendees. With many performances from big celebrities like Jennie, MONSTA X, IVE, ENHYPEN, Stray Kids, ZEROBASEONE, LE SSERAFIM, NCT WISH, CORTIS, and more, the award ceremony was a celebration of the music released between November 2024 and November 2025.

That wasn’t all; many Korean actors made their way to the event as presenters, adding their fan power to the mix. Byeon Woo Seok, Ahn Hyo Seop, and Song Joong Ki were among some of the most awaited presenters of the 2026 Golden Disc Awards, making it a star-studded night. With performances and fan support alike, the award show was broadcast live to fans internationally via Naver CHZZK in Korea, ABEMA in Japan, TVBS and Disney+ in Taiwan, and PRIZM globally.

Check out the full list of winners at the 2026 Golden Disc Awards below.

Rookie Artist of the Year

ALLDAY PROJECT

CORTIS

Golden Disc Upbit Most Popular Artist Award

Male: Jin (BTS)

Female: Hearts2Hearts2

Special Awards

Golden Choice Award: ARrC, Close Your Eyes

Next Generation Award: KiiiKiii

Cosmopolitan Artist Award: IVE

Global Impact Award: Jennie (BLACKPINK)

Best Performance Award: izna

Naver AI Choice Award: TWS, BOYNEXTDOOR

Best Group Award: MONSTA X

Best Album (Bonsang / Main Prize)

NCT WISH – Color

ATEEZ – Golden Hour: Part 2

IVE – IVE EMPATHY

RIIZE – Odyssey

Stray Kids – Karma

G-Dragon – Übermensch

ZEROBASEONE – Never Say Never

TOMORROW X TOGETHER – The Star Chapter: Together

Digital Song Bonsang

aespa – Dirty Work

ALLDAY PROJECT – Famous

BLACKPINK – Jump

BOYNEXTDOOR – If I Say, I Love You

Jennie – Like JENNIE

LE SSERAFIM – Hot

Rosé – Toxic Till the End

ZO ZAZZ – Don’t You Know

Daesang

Artist of the Year – Jennie (BLACKPINK)

Album of the Year – Stray Kids, Karma

Digital Daesang, Song of the Year – G-Dragon, Home Sweet Home (featuring Taeyang and Daesung)

