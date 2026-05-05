2026 Met Gala: Ahn Hyo Seop, aespa’s Karina and Ningning make stylish debuts, PICS

The 2026 Met Gala was a big moment for K-pop and K-drama stars. As previously seen with the members of BLACKPINK, Jennie, Lisa, Rosé, and Jisoo made their way to the event, with the FLOWER singer marking her first time at fashion’s biggest night of the year. Similarly, marking their own debuts were aespa members Karina and NingNing, who became the first-ever fourth-generation K-pop stars to make their way onto the carpet. Following the success of KPop Demon Hunters, actor Ahn Hyo Seop was also one of the other debutants.

aespa at Met Gala

Turning up with a custom hanbok-inspired dress and cape look, Karina represented Prada for the evening. The brand for which she stands as the brand ambassador made sure to turn her debut into a memorable and welcome appearance with a satin dress sparkling with diamonds and a black cape that rested on her arms. Her hair in an up-do, she walked and waved, sending her kisses to the cameras.

Ningning, on the other hand, channeled a princess in her black gown for Gucci. Having recently joined the luxury house as its ambassador, she looked pretty from top to bottom. The ball gown look with big flower-like creations on it gave her a very desirable appearance.

Ahn Hyo Seop

In a DIOR look for which he posed alongside BLACKPINK’s Jisoo, Jinu, aka Ahn Hyo Seop, opted for a golden blazer over a satin shirt and a red scarf. His hair rested on his forehead in loose locks while he smized his way onto the carpet.

Jung Ho Yeon

Representing the models and the actors, Jung Ho Yeon arrived in a black dress with a big flower collection situated on her waist over a black latex-like gown. She has previously attended the Met Gala back in 2022, making this her return after four years.

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