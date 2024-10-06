20th Century Girl Alternate Ending: What if Byeon Woo Seok never left Kim Yoo Jung and instead got closure on his first love?

20th Century Girl is a South Korean coming-of-age romance drama film written and directed by Bang Woo Ri in her feature film debut. It stars Kim Yoo Jung, Byeon Woo Seok, Park Jung Woo, and Roh Yoon Seo. The film captures the friendships and romantic experiences of high school students in 1999. Released on October 21, 2022, it has become a beloved yet bittersweet story. As the film marks its two-year anniversary, let’s explore an alternate ending that adds a fresh perspective.

20th Century Girl plot and ending

Na Bo Ra (Han Hyo Joo) stumbles upon a video cassette that transports her back to 1999. For 17-year-old Na Bo Ra (Kim Yoo Jung), it’s a significant year. Determined to play matchmaker for her best friend Yeon Doo (Noh Yoon Seo), who is in the U.S. for surgery, she sets out to help her win the heart of Baek Hyun Jin (Park Jung Woo), the boy she likes. As Bo Ra gathers intel to help her friend, she unknowingly steps into her own unforgettable love story.

Bo Ra finds herself drawn to Baek Hyun Jin’s closest friend, the reserved yet charming Poong Woon Ho (Byeon Woo Seok). She forms friendships with both boys, but her heart truly belongs to Woon Ho, and his to her. Despite a misunderstanding that eventually clears up, their paths diverge as Bo Ra heads to university and Woon Ho moves to New Zealand with his family, both promising to be together forever. Are they destined for a happily ever after, or will their love story become a cherished memory of a time gone by?

This heartwarming yet bittersweet tale captures those unforgettable years and that one love that leaves a lasting imprint on your life. Unfortunately, the story takes a tragic turn. After Poong Woon Ho moves to New Zealand, Na Bo Ra suddenly loses contact with him and must find a way to move on. Years later, as an adult, she is invited to an art exhibition by Poong Woon Ho’s younger brother, where she learns the heartbreaking news of his passing years ago.

Alternate ending for 20th Century Girl

The film’s tragic ending has sparked much debate since the release of 20th Century Girl, with many viewers feeling let down by the revelation that Woon Ho had passed away.

First loves hold a special place in our hearts, often because they don’t last and because the youthful moments shared with them can never be recaptured. Both Bo Ra and Woon Ho represent each other’s first love and first heartbreak. The title echoes the sentiment of Woon Ho’s final line, “I want to see 21st century Na Bo Ra.”

But what if Woon Ho had never left for New Zealand? What if he had stayed with Bo Ra and finished his schooling alongside her? This alternate ending, often discussed by fans, likely would have given them the happy conclusion they both deserved. Imagine the moments they could have shared, building a future together instead of being separated by circumstances.

They might have chosen the same college, and with their shared passions for radio, film, and photography, they could have pursued careers in the same field. Their love would have deepened, growing more comfortable over time. Perhaps they would have become one of those rare couples who marry their first loves, building a life together filled with creativity and shared dreams, and eventually marrying and starting a family.

However, there’s also a chance they could have grown apart. They might have found closure in their relationship, pursuing their individual passions for a time before ultimately parting ways, much like many first loves do. They could have remained fond memories for each other—each other’s first heartbreaks and first loves—but with a sense of mutual respect. Given their good hearts, they would have supported each other’s decisions, allowing them to grow emotionally and move forward in their own lives.

20th Century Girl tells the almost poetic story of Na Bo Ra and Woon Ho, who never met the 21st-century Na Bo Ra. The mystery of what actually happened to him lingers, but knowing that the Woon Ho she waited for never intentionally left her alone or broke her heart is enough for Bo Ra to find closure, even if it's a bit late. The story of young love is often heartbreaking, yet there is always beauty in it, no matter how bittersweet. For Woon Ho, Bo Ra is always his '20th-century girl,' and for the 21st-century Bo Ra, all she craves are the forgotten years of that lost era, remembered with bittersweet fondness.

