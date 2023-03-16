20th Century Girl and More Than Friends’ Ong Seung Wu to begin his mandatory military service from April 17

Ong Seung Wu, who is enlisting in April, will enlist privately without any special event.

Ong Seung Wu’s military service:

On March 16th, as a result of a South Korean media outlet, Ong Seung Wu recently received a warrant and was confirmed to enlist in the army on April 17th. Born in 1995, Ong Seung Wu is 29 years old in Korea this year. He fulfills his military duty without further delay in enlistment. In this regard, Fantagio, the agency, also made Ong Seung Wu's enlistment official, saying, "Please understand that the entrance ceremony to the recruit training center will be private and no separate official event will be held. Please refrain from visiting to minimize congestion at the site on the day of enlistment.”

His upcoming activities:

He also greeted, "Please warmly support and love Ong Seung Wu, who will faithfully fulfill his defense duties and return to good health." Ong Seung Wu started preparing for enlistment step by step, as there was only about a month left before the enlistment date, which was somewhat earlier than expected. He plans to quickly organize the ongoing schedule, such as filming for a drama, and finish everything as much as possible by the end of March.

About Ong Seung Wu:

Ong Seung Wu, who made his official debut in 2017 as a member of Wanna One, a boy group formed through season 2 of Mnet's 'Produce 101', established himself as a popular star gaining global popularity by working as a solo singer and actor after team activities. He took his first steps as an actor through JTBC's 'At Eighteen' (2019), 'More Than Friends', Kakao TV's 'Shall We Have Coffee?' He also held a ceremony to debut on the big screen with 'Life is Beautiful'.

Although Ong Seung Wu temporarily left his fans for his military duty, as a result of his hard work, he left behind various works for his hiatus. JTBC's 'Strong Woman Gangnam Soon' and the films 'Jeong's Ranch' and 'The Starlight Falls' are expected to soothe the regret of their absence with next works on-screen.

