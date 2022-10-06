20th Century Girl: Kim Yoo Jung has to choose between her friendship and love in emotional trailer

The Netflix original movie '20th Century Girl' released the main poster and trailer full of emotions on October 6th, stimulating expectations. '20th Century Girl' is a first love observation romance that takes place as a cupid of love in order to fulfill the first love of a 17 year old Yeondu and her best friend Bora, a memory of 1999 recorded on a videotape that arrived one winter. The released main poster catches the eye by capturing the atmosphere of youth that can only be felt by a 17-year-old boy and girl with a refreshing and warm color. The visual, as if looking into the characters through a viewfinder, depicts the youthful faces of actors Kim Yoo Jung, Byun Woo Seok, Park Jeong Woo, and Noh Yoon Seo, making the audience look forward to the chemistry they will show.

The main trailer, released together, draws attention with the dialogue between Kim Yeondu (Noh Yoon Seo), who is in unrequited love, and Na Bora (Kim Yoo Jung), who reacts deeply to her words. Na Bora's determination to find out every move of her unrequited love Baek Hyun Jin (Park Jung Woo) in order to fulfill her first love of Yeondu adds to the expectation of how she will perform in the movie. Bora focuses on his best friend 'Poong Yoon Ho' (Byeon Woo Seok) to find out everything about Baek Hyun Jin. Bora, who was collecting all information as planned, including Baek Hyun Jin's height, favorite exercise, and pager number,unexpectedly gets misunderstood between Poong Yoon Ho and Baek Hyun Jin. Meanwhile, Bora, feeling that her own heart is beating like that of Yeondu, is engulfed in chaotic emotions, stimulating curiosity to see how the story will unfold amid the mixed gazes of young 17-year-old boys and girls. ‘20th Century Girl' is director Bang Woo Ri's first feature film debut, who has been recognized for his delicate directing skills by sweeping the short film awards at major domestic film festivals. It will be released worldwide on October 21st, exclusively through Netflix.