20th Century Girl: Kim Yoo Jung is caught in a whirlwind romance with Byeon Woo Seok in 1st teaser
Netflix released the first teaser for the upcoming romance film ‘20th Century Girl'.
Netflix released a teaser poster and teaser trailer for the movie '20th Century Girl' on September 26th. '20th Century Girl' is a romantic observation of first love that takes place in 1999 when a 17-year-old girl Bora claims to be the Cupid of love in order to fulfill the first love of her best friend Yeondu, a memory of 1999 recorded on a videotape that arrived one winter.
The teaser poster released on this day contains the gaze of Na Boa (Kim Yoo Jung), who is holding her camcorder and staring at one place. In particular, Na Bora, a 17-year-old girl who fell in love with her first love while observing her best friend's unrequited love, adds to her curiosity as to whom her gaze will reach.In addition, the copy 'All about first love we wanted to know' stimulates curiosity.
In the teaser trailer released together, a videotape containing memories of 1999 started playing. Na Bora, a 17-year-old girl who sighs deeply at the words of her best friend Kim Yeondu (Noh Yoon Seo), "I stole his heart," stimulates curiosity about what kind of story will unfold in the future. In order to fulfill the first love of her best friend who fell in love at first sight for Baek Hyun Jin (Park Jung Woo), who only knows his name, Na Bo Ra is Baek Hyun Jin's best friend, Pung Woon Ho (Byun Woo Seok), who wants to find out about his every move.
As time goes by, she learns a lot and begins to get closer to Pung Woon Ho. Finally, she finds out the pager number and is happy with Na Bora's bright image and a copy saying "I fell in love with my first love while observing my friend's unrequited love."