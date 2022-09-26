20th Century Girl: Kim Yoo Jung is caught in a whirlwind romance with Byeon Woo Seok in 1st teaser

Netflix released a teaser poster and teaser trailer for the movie '20th Century Girl' on September 26th. '20th Century Girl' is a romantic observation of first love that takes place in 1999 when a 17-year-old girl Bora claims to be the Cupid of love in order to fulfill the first love of her best friend Yeondu, a memory of 1999 recorded on a videotape that arrived one winter.

The teaser poster released on this day contains the gaze of Na Boa (Kim Yoo Jung), who is holding her camcorder and staring at one place. In particular, Na Bora, a 17-year-old girl who fell in love with her first love while observing her best friend's unrequited love, adds to her curiosity as to whom her gaze will reach.In addition, the copy 'All about first love we wanted to know' stimulates curiosity.