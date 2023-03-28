20th Century Girl star Byeon Woo Seok and SKY Castle fame Kim Hye Yoon in talks for True Beauty writer’s next

Byeon Woo Seok and Kim Hye Yoon may become the next hot on-screen pairing if the reports are any hint. On March 28, according to initial reports, actor Byeon Woo Seok of ‘Soulmate’ fame has been approached to take on the lead role of the upcoming fantasy romantic comedy drama. ‘Time to Walk through Memories’ (literal translation) has also reached out to Kim Hye Yoon whose ‘Extraordinary You’ has made her a household name.

About Time to Walk through Memories

The romance comedy will revolve around two main characters Lim Sol and Ryu Seon Jae with Kim Hye Yoon in talks for the former and Byeon Woo Seok for the latter. The story follows Lim Sol, a passionate fan of Ryu Seon Jae who died in a tragic accident in 2008. She decides to save the star from his death by travelling back in time.

Director Boo Sung Cheol who has previously displayed his prowess through works like ‘The Heirs’, ‘My Girlfriend is Gumiho’ and ‘Jang Ok Jung’ will reportedly be joined by writer Lee Si Eun of popular shows like ‘Top Star Yoo-Baek’ and ‘High Kick! 3’. The drama is said to have planned to start its production in April.

About Kim Hye Yoon

Kim Hye Yoon is reportedly positively considering the offer to take on the role. Her character is that of an adorable young lady who gives up her dream of becoming a film director after injuring her leg. Lim Sol will go back and forth between the ages of 32 and 19 while giving a chance to Kim Hye Yoon to display her acting skills. Following her fame through ‘SKY Castle’, the actress has taken on meaningful roles in projects like ‘Snowdrop’, ‘Ditto’, ‘The Girl on a Bulldozer’, and more.

About Byeon Woo Seok

While the actor is also reviewing the offer for this project, his past roles in ‘Record of Youth’, ‘Moonshine’, ‘Flower Crew: Joseon Marriage Agency’ and more have been memorable. He is currently promoting the release of the film ‘Soulmate’ alongside Kim Da Mi and Jeon So Nee. His next K-drama role will be in the highly anticipated ‘Strong Woman Gang Nam-soon’.

