20th Korean Music Award Winners: NewJeans sweeps 3 awards; BIBI, Younha and more grab wins

NewJeans won three awards at the 20th Korean Music Awards.

NewJeans’ wins:

On the afternoon of March 5th, the Korean Popular Music Award Selection Committee announced and awarded winners in a total of 26 categories on their official YouTube channel. NewJeans enjoyed the joy of being selected as the Rookie of the Year, a comprehensive category, at this ceremony. In addition, the best K-pop album (debut album 'NewJeans')' and the best K-pop song ('Attention') were selected in the genre category, winning a total of three awards.

Regarding this, Lee Jae Eun, a selection committee member was all praises for NewJeans saying that they are mapping out a new path for K-Pop with their unique music, style and approach. They have managed to break the mold of 4th Gen K-Pop and came up with a refreshing and youthful concept that all Gen-Z people understand and relate to.

20th Korean Music Awards:

250, which was well-received by critics and enthusiasts for its modern variation on the trot sound with last year's album 'Ppong', won the 'Album of the Year', 'Musician of the Year', 'Best Electronic Album', and 'Best Electronic Song' categories at the ceremony. The selection team evaluated that the album was not wrapped around and accepted head-on. In addition, Younha, who became a hot topic by running backwards on the charts with 'Event Horizon', won two awards, including 'Song of the Year' and 'Best Pop Song'. Nucksal and Cadejo won the 'Best Rap & Hip-Hop Song' and 'Best Rap & Hip-Hop Album' categories. BIBI won the ‘Best R&B and Soul Song’ with Jotto.

Here’s the full list of winners:

Album of the Year: 250- Ppong

Song of the Year: Younha- Event Horizon

Musician of the Year: 250

Rookie of the Year: NewJeans

Best K-Pop Album: NewJeans- New Jeans

Best K-Pop Song: NewJeans- Attention

Best Pop Album: Lee Chan Hyuk- Error

Best Pop Song: Younha- Event Horizon

Best Rock Album: Concorde- Supersonic Airliner

Best Rock Song: From the Place Been Erased (feat. Sunwoo Jung Ah)

Best Modern Rock Album: The Black Skirts- Teen Troubles

Best Modern Rock Song: Silica Gel- No Pain

Best Electronic Album: 250- Ppong

Best Electronic Song: 250- Bang Bus

Best Rap & Hip-Hop Album: Nucksal, Cadejo- Sincerely Yours

Advertisement

Best Rap & Hip-Hop Song: Nucksal, Cadejo- Good Morning Seoul

Best R&B and Soul Album: A. Train- Private Pink

Best R&B and Soul Song: BIBI- Jotto

Best Folk Album: Line and Circle- Night and Day

Best Folk Song: Line and Circle- Night and Day

Best Metal and Hardcore Album: Madman Esprits- I See Myself Through You, Who Sees Us Through Me

Advertisement

Best Global Contemporary Album: Jung Jae Il- Psalms

ALSO READ: QUIZ: Choose a fun outfit and we’ll reveal if you will going on a sporty date with BTS’ V