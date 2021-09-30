220 Entertainment announces KNK’s Park Seoham’s departure from group

It’s a sad day for Tinkerbells as 220 Entertainment has announced the departure of boy group KNK’s member Park Seoham. On September 30, the label shared a notice stating that after discussions with the artist, Park Seoham has decided to end his activities with the group and cease his exclusive contract with them.

The announcement from 220 Entertainment reads as, “Hello this is 220 Entertainment.

First of all, we’d like to thank the fans who have cherished and supported the group KNK.

Park Seoham who has been promoting as a member of KNK from 2016, for 5 years, has concluded his group activities.

After long discussions with Park Seoham about his future path and his intentions, it was decided that he will end his activities as a member of KNK.

His exclusive contract has also come to an end.

We thank all the fans who have cheered Park Seoham so far.

As such, KNK will continue to promote as a 4-member group with Jeong Inseong, Kim Jihun, Oh Heejun, and Lee Dongwon.

Please continue to support KNK.

Thank you.

Check out the post on KNK’s official social media account below.

KNK debuted as a five-member group on March 3, 2016, with members Seoham, Inseong, Jihun, Heejun. In April 2018, Youjin decided to focus on recovery after being diagnosed with panic disorder. Later in December 2018, member Dongwon was added to the group.

