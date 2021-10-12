2AM announces comeback; 2PM’s Junho and Kim So Hyun to star as leads in the music video?

In a historical moment that we are sure will be remembered for years, boy group 2AM has announced the release of another album. After much speculation, the group finally dropped the first look of the fourth mini-album ‘Ballad 21 F/W’. It was also reported that actors Lee Junho and Kim So Hyun will be starring in the music video.

Sticking to their theme of ballad, this will be the group’s first release in a solid seven years since their last release, third full-length album ‘Let’s Talk’ in October 2014. Contract changes and military enlistments later, the group has come together once again to promote itself as one.

Original member lineup of the group including Jo Kwon, Changmin, Seulong and Jinwoon continues as the four reunite for releasing another album with 2 title tracks. They will be produced by Bang Si Hyuk PD aka Hitman Bang of HYBE LABELS and Park Jinyoung aka J.Y. Park of JYP Entertainment as previously revealed.

What’s more is former labelmate and actor 2PM’s Junho will be reportedly starring opposite actor Kim So Hyun for the music video for the group’s comeback.

According to the schedule revealed on the group’s newly formed social media accounts, 2AM’s ‘Ballad 21 F/W’ will precede with 3 concept photos, 2 teaser movies and more as can be seen below.

‘Ballad 21 F/W’ will be released on November 1 at 6 PM KST (2:30 PM IST).

Are you looking forward to 2AM's return?