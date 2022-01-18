2AM announces first group concert in nine years with ‘2AM Concert 22 S/S’

South Korean ballad group 2AM is all set to hold their first group concert in nine years! On January 17, 2AM unveiled the official poster for their upcoming concert ‘2AM Concert 22 S/S’ via their official Twitter account. The concert is scheduled for February 12 and 13, and will be held at the Blue Square MasterCard Hall in Seoul. The teaser poster shows a clock formed by flowers, with the hands pointing at 2 o’clock. Check out the official poster, below:

‘2AM Concert 22 S/S’ follows 2AM’s comeback in November 2021 with their fourth mini album ‘Ballad 21 F/W’ after a seven-year hiatus. The EP featured double title tracks ‘Should’ve known’ and ‘No good in good-bye’. ‘Should’ve known’ was written and composed by Bang Si Hyuk (‘hitman’ bang), while ‘No good in good-bye’ was written and composed by Park Jin Young (J.Y. Park).

2AM (Changmin, Jo Kwon, Lim Seulong, Jeong Jinwoon) was formed in 2008, as part of the eleven-member group, One Day, alongside their ‘brother’ group, 2PM. 2AM was a commercial success, with their album ‘I Was Wrong’ marking their first number one album on the Gaon Album Chart in 2010. The group was co-managed by JYP Entertainment and Big Hit Entertainment (now HYBE LABELS), until 2014.

‘2AM Concert 22 S/S’ will be the group’s first concert in nine years since ‘NOCTURNE’, in 2013. Through the upcoming concert, 2AM will be expressing the emotions felt through every moment from their first encounter with their fans, to the present. Tickets for the concert go on sale from January 19, 8 pm KST (4:30 pm IST), through Interpark.

