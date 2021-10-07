2AM to make 1st comeback in 7 years with double title tracks produced by Hitman Bang & J.Y. Park

Good news for "I am", 2AM members are finally making a much-awaited comeback! On October 7, 2AM members recently completed recording a track composed by Hitman Bang (Bang Si Hyuk), and decided on it as their comeback title track, alongside the track they received from J.Y. Park. This means 2AM's comeback album will contain double title tracks!

2AM is a four-member boy group consisting of members Jo Kwon, Lee Changmin, Lim Seulong and Jeong Jinwoon. It was one of the two subgroups split from the eleven-member boy band One Day, the other being 2PM. They officially debuted on July 11, 2008, with the track 'This Song' composed by J.Y. Park. They won their first Mutizen at Inkigayo on February 7, 2010, with 'Can't Let You Go Even If I Die', composed by Bang PD.

2AM has now received songs from two of the best composers and producers in the South Korean Entertainment industry -Bang Shi Hyuk (Bang PD) and Park Jin Young (J.Y. Park). Bang PD, who rarely gives songs to other artists after BTS' debut, produced a song for 2AM, which makes this comeback worth the wait. 2AM have received songs from both producers and have won best ballad group at the Golden Disk Awards. This new album will be their first comeback in seven years and is expected to release sometime next month. They last released their third studio album 'Let's Talk'.

Expectations are high since their counterparts, 2PM made a stupendous comeback with their seventh Korean full album 'Must'. The album was released on June 28, 2021. It is the first release by 2PM since all the members finished their military service. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for further updates.

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: Veteran group 2AM to reunite for an energetic comeback after 7 years

What are your thoughts? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments below.