2AM's concert postponed as Jo Kwon tests COVID-19 positive; ENHYPEN’s Sunoo goes through same fate on radio

A day before 2AM’s solo concert, member Jo Kwon tested positive for COVID-19. Subsequently, the concerts scheduled for February 12 and 13 were postponed temporarily. On February 11, CUBE Entertainment shared the news, “Jo Kwon tested positive through the first test (self-test kit) on February 10, so he immediately visited a public health centre to conduct a COVID-19 PCR test and was confirmed positive today, February 11.”

Jo Kwon had previously completed the third round of COVID-19 vaccination. Currently, all schedules have been suspended and necessary measures are being taken in accordance with the guidelines of the quarantine authorities.

Meanwhile, on January 17, 2AM had announced their first group concert in nine years. Titled ‘2AM Concert 22 S/S’, 2AM had been preparing to express the emotions felt through every moment from their first meeting with their fans, to the present. The concert was set to follow 2AM’s comeback in November 2021 with their fourth mini album ‘Ballad 21 F/W’ after a seven-year hiatus. As of present, the concerts have been postponed temporarily.

Additionally, BELIFT LAB announced through Weverse on February 11, that after member Jungwon, ENHYPEN’s Sunoo has also tested positive for COVID-19. The agency shared, “SUNOO experienced a fever and preemptively visited the hospital on Wednesday the 9th and promptly went to a selective clinic to take the PCR test after being advised to do so by the medical staff. His test results came back positive on Thursday the 10th and is confirmed with COVID-19.”

Currently, Sunoo is experiencing minor symptoms including a cough and a sore throat, and is receiving treatment from healthcare officials. The other members have tested all negative, and are in preemptive quarantine at the moment. His appearance for EBS Radio’s ‘Listen’ with fellow member Jungwon has been postponed to February 20.

Wishing good health and a speedy recovery to 2AM’s Jo Kwon and ENHYPEN’s Sunoo.

