2AM’s Jo Kwon bids farewell to CUBE Entertainment after 7 years; writes, ‘I will not forget the precious time’

2AM’s vocalist Jo Kwon has said his final goodbye to CUBE Entertainment, a company he was affiliated with for 7 years. On this day, the agency announced his exit, while the K-pop idol also expressed his gratitude for giving him so many precious memories.

On June 17, CUBE Entertainment issued an official statement, confirming Jo Kwon’s departure from the agency. The company revealed that the decision was taken by the K-pop idol, after a sufficient discussion with them as the exclusive contract between CUBE and Jo Kwon ended on June 17.

With this, the 2AM vocalist ends an almost 7-year-long journey with the agency.

Read CUBE Entertainment’s official statement here:

Jo Kwon expresses gratitude towards CUBE Ent amid departure from agency

Meanwhile, on this day, Jo Kwon also took to his X (Twitter) to inform his fans about his exit from CUBE Entertainment. On his account, he reposted the agency’s statement, with a gratitude-filled caption that read, ‘I will not forget the precious time I spent with the company. Thank you a lot.’

Fans are eagerly anticipating his search for a new home and his upcoming ventures with the fresh agency.

See Jo Kwon’s post here:

Who is Jo Kwon?

Jo Kwon debuted with 2AM in 2008, a group formed by JYP Entertainment. He was assigned as the leader and lead vocalist of the group.

On June 25, 2012, the singer made his solo debut with his first album I’m Da One. Later, since 2018, he continued his soloist career under CUBE Entertainment. Some of his popular solo tracks are Animal, Young & One, Follow your dreams, The Day of Confession, I’m Da One, Lipstick, and more.

Aside from a musical career, he is also a successful television host who has appeared in many entertainment shows. At the same time, he is also an actor who has starred in many music theaters like Jesus Christ Superstar and Everybody’s Talking About Jamie.

More about K-pop boy band 2AM

Formed in 2008, 2AM consists of four members Jo Kwon, Jeong Jinwoon, Changmin, and Lim Seulong. The band initially performed ballad songs, contrary to their brother group 2PM’s dance music.

Though the group hasn’t had a new release in quite a while, previously they reigned over K-pop with songs like Never Let You Go, One Spring Day, You wouldn’t Answer My Calls, and more.

