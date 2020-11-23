  1. Home
  2. entertainment

2D1N: BTS' Life Goes On plays for Kim Seon Ho's sunrise snaps; Moon Se Yoon jokes actor has become too popular

During a recent episode of 2 Days 1 Night, Kim Seon-ho and Moon Se-yoon watched a beautiful sunrise as BTS' Life Goes On provided the perfect background music. Watch the scenic video below.
5416 reads Mumbai Updated: November 23, 2020 12:51 pm
Kim Seon-ho and Moon Se-yoon witnessed a gorgeous sunrise during 2 Days 1 Night2D1N: BTS' Life Goes On plays for Kim Seon Ho's sunrise snaps; Moon Se Yoon jokes actor has become too popular
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

While Kim Seon-ho continues to win many hearts with his charismatic performance as Han Ji-pyeong in the popular tvN drama Start-Up, his 2 Days 1 Night co-star Moon Se-yoon couldn't help but pull the actor's leg for becoming too popular these days. During a recent 2D1N episode, Seon-ho and Se-yoon woke up at dawn to climb a hill and watch the beautiful sunrise.

When Seon-ho asked Se-yoon if he was going to make a wish while the duo waited for the sunrise, the latter revealed that he will wish for the safety and happiness of 2D1N members, the production staff and all their families. Moreover, Se-yoon noted how they had to wear masks on the way up and so, he wished the COVID-19 pandemic to end soon so that they will be able to take off their masks soon and talk to each other comfortably while seeing each other's faces again.

On the other hand, Seon-ho wished that next year, the 2D1N members will write letters to each other again as it would mean they'll be together for a long time. While Se-yoon was touched, the 38-year-old comedian couldn't help but quip, "These days, because your drama [Start-Up] is doing so well, I pray that you won’t become too big a star," via Soompi.

As the serious atmosphere was now broken, Seon-ho joked, "This is the worst." However, Se-yoon managed to win the 34-year-old actor's heart back when he earnestly said, "If you become too big a star, then it will feel uncomfortable. I want to be able to keep snoring and be myself with you without feeling uncomfortable. Instead, I would rather you become an actor who will have a steady career for 50 years."

Eventually, the pair was able to witness the gorgeous sunrise and took some breathtaking snaps, which was shared by Se-yoon on Instagram. Moreover, BTS' Life Goes On provided the perfect background music for the aesthetic moment making it even more memorable.

Check out BTS' Life Goes On being played during the recent episode of 2 Days 1 Night along with Kim Seon-ho and Moon Se-yoon's scenic snaps below:

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by 문세윤 (@131moon_)

ALSO READ: Start Up: Suzy, Nam Joo Hyuk and Kim Seon Ho share celebratory snaps as they wrap shooting for the drama

We adore the 2D1N cast and how!

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :KBS2,Soompi,Twitter,Moon Se-yoon's Instagram

You may like these
Start Up star Kim Seon Ho REVEALS he thought Nam Joo Hyuk came straight out of a manhwa when he first saw him
Kim Seon Ho showered with love from 2D1N's DinDin, Kim Jong Min & True Beauty's Moon Ga Young on Start Up sets
Link: Start Up star Kim Seon Ho in talks to play main lead as a chef in Suspicious Partner writer's new drama
2 Days & 1 Night Season 4: Start Up star Kim Seon Ho RECALLS feeling like an 'idol' as a theatre actor
Start Up Ep 9 Promo: Fans DEVASTATED over Nam Joo Hyuk crying his heart out as Suzy finally knows the truth
Start Up Ep 8: Kim Seon Ho comes to Suzy's rescue again as latter makes a shocking discovery about the letters
close

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement