2nd Blue Dragon Series Awards 2023: Song Hye Kyo, Bae Suzy, Ha Jung Woo win big; See full winners list

Song Hye Kyo, Han Jung Woo, Bae Suzy, and many more took home awards at the 2nd Blue Dragon Series Awards 2023. This auspicious award show was hosted by YoonA of Girls' Generation and Jun Hyun Moo on July 19 KST, held at the Incheon Paradise City at Incheon in South Korea. The event was broadcasted worldwide through KBS 2's official YouTube channel and in South Korea.

2nd Blue Dragon Series Awards

Many Korean dramas, Actors, and Actresses were nominated including OTT shows and K-dramas which were aired between May 1, 2022, and May 31, 2023. Song Hye Kyo's The Glory and SNL Korea Season 3 received most of the nominations given its huge success and positive reviews. MAMAMOO's Hwasa performed her popular solo songs Maria and TWIT on the show. To congratulate La Chica her choreographies of Run The Word(Girly) and Bsa were performed. Many renowned stars like Park Chan Yeol, Park Shin Hye, Han Hyo Joo, Jung Hae In, Jung Ho Yeon, Park Hyung Sik, Kim Go Eun, Gong Hyo Jin, and many more presented the awards. Here is the list of personalities who received awards at the 2nd Blue Dragon Series Awards 2023, Read till the end to find out who took home the Blue Dragon's Choice Daesang Award.

Blue Dragon Series Awards 2023 Full Winners List:

Best New Male Entertainer- DEX (Bloody Game 2)

Best New Female Entertainer - Kim Ah Young (SNL Korea Season 3)

Best Male Entertainer- Yoo Jae Suk (PLAYou Level Up)

Best Female Entertainer- Joo Hyun Young (SNL Korea Season 3)

Best New Actor- Park Ji Hoon (Weak Hero Class 1)

Best New Actress- Shin Ye Eun (Revenge of Others)

Why not Award- Choi Hyun Wook (Weak Hero Class 1)

TIRTIR Popularity Award- DKZ's Park Jaechan, Kim Yeon Koung, ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo, Lee Kwang Soo

OST Popularity Award- DKZ's Park Jaechan

Best Supporting Actor- Lee Dong Hwi (Big Bet)

Best Supporting Actress- Lim Ju Yeon (The Glory)

Best Variety Show- Siren Survive The Island

Best Drama- Big Bet

Best Actor- Han Jung Woo (Narco Saints)

Best Actress- Bae Suzy (Anna)

BLUE DRAGON's CHOICE (GRAND PRIZE/DAESANG) -Song Hye Kyo

