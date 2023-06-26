2nd Blue Dragon Series Awards: The Glory’s Song Hye Kyo, Bae Suzy, Cha Eun Woo and more receive nominations

Rhe Blue Dragon Series Awards targets invested domestic dramas, entertainment and culture. The Blue Dragon Series Awards (BSA) secretariat made the final nominees public on June 26. Netflix's The Glory starring Song Hye Kyo, Lim Ji Yeon and others, received the most nominations in the drama category, while Coupang Play's SNL Korea Season 3 received the most in the entertainment and culture category.

Blue Dragon Series Awards Best Actor/ Actress nominations:

Five awards, including Best Picture, Best Supporting Actor (Park Sung Hoon), Best Supporting Actress (Lim Ji Yeon), and Best New Actress (Cha Joo Young), as well as Best Actress (Song Hye Kyo), were up for grabs in The Glory. After this, Anna and Bargain each made an appearance as candidates in three categories. Jin Sun Kyu of Bargain, Ha Jung Woo of Narco-Saints, Doh Kyung Soo (EXO's D.O.) of Bad Prosecutor, Choi Min Sik of Casino, and Lee Sung Min of Shadow Detective were all up for Best Actor awards. Song Hye Kyo of The Glory, Jeon Yeo Been of Glitch, Bae Suzy from Anna, Kim Seo Hyung from Recipe of Farewell, and Jung Ryeo Won from May It Please the Court were selected for Best Actress Awards.

Best New Actor/Actress nominations:

The competition is fierce even amongst the rookie actors. Kim Ki Hae and Moon Sang Min from Duty After School, Cha Eun Woo from Island, Park Ji Hoon from Weak Hero Class 1 and Bae In Hyuk from Cheer Up are all up for Best New Actor. Shin Ye Eun from Revenge Of Others, Cha Joo Young from The Glory, Kwon Eun Bin from Duty After School, Han Ji Hyun from Cheer Up and Ahn Hee Yeon (EXID's Hani) from Hit The Spot are the nominees for Best New Actress.

Here are the official nominations for 2nd Blue Dragon Series Awards:

Best Supporting Actor:

Park Sung Hoon (The Glory)

Jang Ryul (Bargain)

Jo Woo Jin (Narco-Saints)

Kim Jun Han (Anna)

Lee Dong Hwi (Casino)

Best Supporting Actress:

Lim Ji Yeon (The Glory)

Advertisement

Lee Elijah (Bargain)

Jung Eun Chae (Anna)

Kim Joo Ryeong (Casino)

Kyung Soo Jin (Shadow Detective)

Best Actor:

Jin Sun Kyu (Bargain)

Ha Jung Woo (Narco Saints)

EXO’s D.O (Bad Prosecutor)

Choi Min Sik (Casino)

Lee Sung Min (Shadow Detective)

Best Actress:

Song Hye Kyo (The Glory)

Bae Suzy (Anna)

Jeon Yeo Been (Glitch)

Kim Seo Hyung (Recipe For Farewell)

Jung Ryeo Won (May It Please The Court)

Best New Actor:

Park Ji Hoon (Weak Hero Class 1)

Cha Eun Woo (Island)

Bae In Hyuk (Cheer Up)

Lee Sang Min (Duty After School)

Kim Ki Hae (Duty After School)

Best New Actress:

Shin Ye Eun (Revenge Of Others)

Kwon Eun Bin (Duty After School)

Ahn Hee Yeon (Hit The Spot)

Cha Joo Young (The Glory)

Han Ji Hyun (Cheer Up)

Best Drama:

The Glory

Bargain

Narco-Saints

Weak Hero Class 1

Casino

ALSO READ: King the Land and Revenant see rise in ratings; See You in My 19th Life follows

Advertisement