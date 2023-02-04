2nd Gen K-Pop group BTOB to make a comeback in THIS month? Find Out

According to some industry insiders, BTOB have been preparing for their group comeback and will be releasing in April. This will be the group's first comeback in a year and 2 months, since the release of 'Be Together' in February, 2022. BTOB consists of Seo Eunkwang, Lee Minhyuk, Lee Changsub, Im Hyunsik, Peniel Shin and Yook Sungjae. Originally a septet, Jung Ilhoon departed from the group on December 31, 2020.

In the MBC entertainment program 'I Live Alone', which aired on February 3rd, Lee Changsub was invited to the 11th birthday party of SHINee’s Key's dog Comme des and Garçon. Changsub continued the birthday party in an awkward atmosphere, celebrating the birthdays of Key's dogs, Comme des and Garcon, along with Taeyeon, who was invited as another guest. As a member of the group BTOB, Lee Changsub is active not only in music activities, but also in musicals and entertainment. He recently visited various universities across the country through the web entertainment 'Ex-Convict: A Man Who Changes Every Day' and gives a big smile with a unique sense of entertainment.

BTOB's 10th anniversary concert 'BTOB 10TH ANNIVERSARY CONCERT 2022 BTOB TIME [Be Together]' was held on January 1st, 2023 at Olympic Park KSPO DOME. This concert, held for the first time in 4 years, was sold out for the 3rd time, showing off the heat even before the performance. Accordingly, BTOB plans to present unforgettable warm memories to fans through various stages through this concert. BTOB, who returned as a full group after 4 years of hiatus in February, reached the top of the domestic music charts with the title song 'The Song' of their 3rd regular album 'Be Together' and 'BTOB's ballad' which received a lot of love from fans and listeners who have been waiting for it.

This concert was BTOB's 10th anniversary concert, and all seats were sold out for the 3rd time, showing off the heat even before the performance. At the concert, BTOB held a splendid and magnificent opening with the b-side song 'Finale: Our Concert', and spent a meaningful time with fans providing fun and excitement with colorful stages for a long time. Then, BTOB performed solo stages, showing off their individual charms. The stage full of individuality with 6 people and 6 colors aroused cheers from the audience.

