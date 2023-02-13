2nd Gen meets 4th Gen K-Pop: Super Junior Yesung to collaborate with aespa’s Winter in new song Floral Sense

Among the new songs, the title track is 'Floral Sense (Feat. Winter of aespa)' with the same name as the album. Expectations are high for the first duet between Yesung and Winter, who have not only solid skills, but also attractive voice tones and a wide spectrum of genres. Following the title song 'Small Things' on the regular 1st album, Yesung continues new attempts by preparing the special version title song 'Floral Sense' in the indie pop genre. With the name of the new song and the album name 'Floral Sense', which means 'sense of flowers', attention is focused on what kind of sensuous music Yesung will play.

aespa’s Winter participated as a featured in the title song 'Floral Sense' of Yesung's 1st regular solo album special version 'Floral Sense' to be released on February 27th. 'Floral Sense' is a special version of Yesung's first full-length album 'Sensory Flows' released last month. It consists of a total of 13 songs, including 'Small Things', plus 3 new songs with high perfection to the 10 songs recorded in the first regular album.

Various teasing contents for 'Floral Sense' will be released sequentially through Super Junior's official SNS, and the heat will be added until the release. Yesung's 1st regular album special version 'Floral Sense' will be released on the 27th at 6 PM KST (2:30 PM IST) through various online music sites. 'Sensory Flow', released last month, contains a total of 10 songs, including the title song 'Small Things'. It topped the iTunes Top Albums Chart in 20 regions worldwide, and also broke Yesung's own record sales in the first week. In particular, 'Small Things', which used falsetto on top of the band sound, drew attention as Yesung's new attempt.

