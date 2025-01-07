2NE1 announces Welcome Back Encore concerts in Seoul on April 12 and 13 after 15th anniversary Asia tour

Get ready, fans, because 2NE1 is coming back to Seoul. The group is set to hold Encore concerts in their hometown in April, following the conclusion of their 15th anniversary Asia tour. Fans in South Korea are now eagerly looking forward to their reunion on stage.

On January 7, 2NE1 announced Welcome Back Encore concerts in Seoul on April 12 and 13. They will return to the KSPO DOME, Olympic Park in Bangi-dong, Seoul, to once again captivate fans with their electrifying performances.

According to a recent report, the venue has been upgraded since their first concert for the 2024-2025 Asia tour. The seating capacity has been expanded more than three times to accommodate more fans in April after an overwhelming response during October concerts.

Check out their announcement here:

Meanwhile, back in October, the four members of 2NE1 reunited on the stage as a group after a long time. Their Seoul concerts for the Welcome Back Asia tour were houseful with many A-list K-pop stars like BIGBANG's G-Dragon, Daesung, BLACKPINK's Jennie, NewJeans, BABYMONSTER, and more attending. Since then, the group has visited Manila, Kobe, Jakarta, Hong Kong, Tokyo, and Singapore. Starting on January 25, they will resume the tour with more stops in Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, Taiwan, and China.

As expected, their 15th anniversary Asia tour was a massive success. The group once again showed their ticket-selling power with 400,000 fans queuing for 3000-4000 venues at the Seoul concerts in October. In addition, all of their overseas concert tickets also sold out within minutes of going live.

Advertisement

At their upcoming Encore concerts, the group plans on showcasing a neatly prepared setlist, carrying their powerful message and marking a significant moment in their legendary career.

Meanwhile, apart from the ongoing Asia tour, 2NE1's Bom, Dara, CL, and Minzy also made headlines with their 2024 SBS Gayo Daejeon stage.

ALSO READ: NewJeans members form new team with ex-ADOR employees after wrapping HYBE schedule; netizens discuss possible penalties