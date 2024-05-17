2NE1 members Bom, CL, Dara and Minzy reunite for their 15th anniversary celebrations; SEE PICS

The members of 2NE1 reunited to celebrate their 15th anniversary. Bom, CL, Dara, and Minzy came together to mark the occasion, sharing lovely photos and expressing their love for fans. 2NE1 was a South Korean girl group formed by YG Entertainment, active from 2009 to 2016.

2NE1 reunite for 15th anniversary

On May 17, 2NE1 celebrated the 15th anniversary of their debut by revealing that they had recently reunited for a fierce commemorative photo shoot. All four members Bom, CL, Dara, and Minzy took to Instagram to share several stunning photos and express their love for their fans over the past 15 years.

CL also penned a heartfelt message for her fans in both Korean and English, expressing, “2NE1 has always been my house that made me feel the freedom to love, to play, to express, to create, to shine, to mix, to connect and share with people. Hope today 2NE1 reminds you to feel your light. Thank you always. NOLZA.”

Check out the stunning photos and messages below-

More about 2NE1

Comprising four members - Bom, CL, Dara, and Minzy - 2NE1 was renowned for shattering typical K-pop stereotypes. Their musical experimentation, fashion, and stage presence expanded the horizons of girl group styles in the Korean music scene, solidifying their status as icons of the Korean wave.

The group made their debut in March 2009, gaining attention after featuring on the promotional single Lollipop alongside labelmate BIGBANG. Their breakthrough came with the release of their debut extended play, 2NE1 in 2009, which included hit singles like Fire and I Don't Care.

Throughout their illustrious career, 2NE1 garnered a multitude of awards, including nine Melon Music Awards, eleven Cyworld Digital Music Awards, and ten Mnet Asian Music Awards. Notably, they were the first artists to clinch all three grand prizes at the latter within a span of two years.

Renowned for pioneering the "girl crush" concept, they reshaped industry norms by moving away from traditional sexy or cute stereotypes. 2NE1's innovative approach not only rewrote history but also catalyzed the expansion of girl group styles in the industry.

Billboard recognized 2NE1 as one of the top K-pop girl groups of the decade, attributing their influence to paving the way for a more empowered portrayal of girl groups in the genre. Their impact transcends borders, inspiring a multitude of artists such as (G)I-DLE, BLACKPINK, MAMAMOO, and other leading acts. With a global fan base spanning across continents, 2NE1's contribution to the music industry has left an indelible mark on the hearts of fans worldwide.