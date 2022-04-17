2NE1 reunites after 6 years on Coachella’s main stage for a fierce I AM THE BEST performance heralded by CL

It really couldn’t get any better than this! Coachella 2022 has been special for multiple reasons and among artists all over the world. However, the day marks history in some fans’ lives. Legendary K-pop girl group 2NE1 reunited on the Coachella stage for the first time after 6 years of the group’s disbandment. 88rising’s Head In The Clouds set was lit with memories of the past as Bom, CL, Dara and Minzy hopped on for a remarkable performance of their most loved track ‘I AM THE BEST’.

Ascending with just as much ferocity as one would expect from the Queens, they made the dreams come true for countless Fans who were hoping for a reunion for a long time. Blackjacks all around the world couldn’t contain their giddiness in a long-overdue moment of celebration as ‘내가 제일 잘 나가’ played over soon after CL’s stage. With a gust of smoke, the signature silhouettes of 2NE1 appeared and CL screamed ‘Are you ready for the B E S T?’

On further clarification, it was revealed that leader CL had suggested the idea of a full group performance at the music festivals. As a surprise event, CL invited her former group members to the Coachella stage where she was a part of the lineup for 88rising’s Head In The Clouds roster.

This happens to be the first time since the 2015 MAMA stage that the four artists have taken to the stage together and the world welcomed them with loud cheers.

