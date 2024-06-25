2NE1 to discuss 15th anniversary comeback plans with YG Entertainment founder Yang Hyun Suk

2NE1 marked their 15th debut anniversary this year on May 17, 2024, and since that day the fave have been eagerly waiting for the girl group to get together once again for a comeback or special reunion music release.

On June 25, 2024, YG Entertainment confirmed that 2NE1 was scheduled to have a meeting with founder Yang Hyun Suk however, the details can not be confirmed. It is expected that the girl group member might be meeting Yang Hyun Suk to discuss comeback plans.

2NE1 to meet YG Entertainment founder Yang Hyun Suk for 15th anniversary comeback

On June 25, 2024, it was reported by South Korean media outlet OSEN that 2NE1 members were reportedly planning to have a meeting with YG Entertainment founder Yang Hyun Suk. The minute the news became public, fans started expecting that the girl group might be meeting to discuss the 15th-anniversary comeback.

Soon after the report, 2NE1’s agency YG Entertainment released a statement to Newsen responding to the previous reports confirming that it was true that Yang Hyun Suk and 2NE1 members have decided to meet and the meeting will take place in the next few days. The agency added other than this, they could not confirm anything else.

In other news on May 17, 2024, it was reported that 2NE1 member CL met with Yang Hyun Suk for dinner after which YG Entertainment had said that it was not an official meeting.

Also, to mark 2NE1 15th debut anniversary the group members Bom, CL, Dara, and Minzy met to take a commemorating group photo which left fans with a pleasant surprise and hopes for a comeback.

Know more about 2NE1

2NE1 is one of the most celebrated girl groups in the K-pop history. They debuted with their superhit single Fire on May 17, 2009. The group is made up of four members Dara, CL, Bom, and Minzy. 2NE1 remained active till November 25, 2016.

Meanwhile, 2NE1 came together on April 16, 2022, at the Coachella festival where they reunited after six years to perform together. The performance was subbed as one of the most exciting reunions in history.

