2NE1 to reunite for comeback? YG Ent reveals members' conversations with Yang Hyun Suk and possibility of good news

2NE1 members were reported to have met YG Entertainment's executive producer, Yang Hyun Suk, earlier this week. The agency had confirmed the reports but did not reveal any further details then. They have now shared the topic of conversation between the members and the executive producer. This is an exciting piece of news for fans, as the group was last seen performing in 2022 at the Coachella Music Festival.

Here is what YG Entertainment stated regarding the meeting:

YG Entertainment's Yang Hyun Suk's meeting with 2NE1 members

On June 28, YG Entertainment confirmed that the 2NE1 members met with Yang Hyun Suk the previous day. They reported that the members and the executive producer shared an extremely meaningful conversation during an official meeting that went on for two hours.

The agency continued and added that this was producer Yang Hyun Suk and the 2NE1 members’ first conversation in eight years. They furthered that although no concrete plans had been made, the producer listened to the members’ requests and empathized with them. Lastly, they said that they are looking forward to being able to convey good news to the fans soon.

More about 2NE1

2NE1 is a four-member group that was formed by YG Entertainment. The group was formed in 2009 and includes members CL, Bom, Minzy, and Sandra Park, whose stage name is Dara. They made their debut with Lollipop in 2009, which was in collaboration with BIGBANG. This was followed up with their hit single Fire. The same year, they released their first EP, 2NE1.

Over the years, the group has released many hit songs, like I Am the Best, Lonely, Fire, Ugly, and many more. In 2016, it was announced that the group would disband. They released their last single, Goodbye, in 2017. In 2022, the members reunited for their Coachella Music Festival performance. The members are currently focusing on individual activities.

